April 2017





Company announces Memory Card Recovery Software to recover lost data from formatted SD card

Memory Card Recovery Software provides facility to restore missing or deleted file and folders from memory card storage devices.
 
 
GHAZIABAD, India - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Memory Card Data Recovery Software provides facility to recover mistakenly deleted data from memory card storage device.  Memory card data retrieval tool uses advance disk scanning technology to search and recover lost data from SD card storage media. SD card data recovery software provides facility to recover all lost files and folders saved in different types of file extensions such as MOV, BMP, AVI, MP3, MP4, GIF, MPEG, JPG, WAV and many more. SD card data restoration software recovers all deleted data without modification of data originality.

Memory Card Recovery Software provides facility to recover lost images, pictures, audios, videos, documents and other similar file and folders from virus infected memory card storage media. SD card data recovery application recovers lost data in major data loss conditions such as formatted or reformatted memory cards, logically crashed or corrupted memory cards, improper usage of device, virus attack, human error and other data loss situations.

Software features:

1. Advanced disk scanning technology to scan and recover lost file and folders from memory card.

2. Software recovers deleted data from different types of memory cards such as SD card, MMC card, Picture card, Compact Flash card and many more.

3. Provides data preview facility to view all lost data before actual data recovery process.

4. Supports all major memory card brands such as Kingston, Philips, SanDisk, HP, Samsung, Dell, Transcend, Sony and more.

5. Software supports all storage capacity of memory cards such as 128 MB, 256 MB, 512 MB, 1 GB, 2 GB, 4 GB and other higher capacity memory card.

To get more information about product:

Visit: www.flashdriverecoverysoftware.com

Email: support@flashdriverecoverysoftware.com

FlashDriveRecoverySoftware.com
***@flashdriverecoverysoftware.com
