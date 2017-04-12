News By Tag
Company announces Memory Card Recovery Software to recover lost data from formatted SD card
Memory Card Recovery Software provides facility to restore missing or deleted file and folders from memory card storage devices.
Memory Card Recovery Software provides facility to recover lost images, pictures, audios, videos, documents and other similar file and folders from virus infected memory card storage media. SD card data recovery application recovers lost data in major data loss conditions such as formatted or reformatted memory cards, logically crashed or corrupted memory cards, improper usage of device, virus attack, human error and other data loss situations.
Software features:
1. Advanced disk scanning technology to scan and recover lost file and folders from memory card.
2. Software recovers deleted data from different types of memory cards such as SD card, MMC card, Picture card, Compact Flash card and many more.
3. Provides data preview facility to view all lost data before actual data recovery process.
4. Supports all major memory card brands such as Kingston, Philips, SanDisk, HP, Samsung, Dell, Transcend, Sony and more.
5. Software supports all storage capacity of memory cards such as 128 MB, 256 MB, 512 MB, 1 GB, 2 GB, 4 GB and other higher capacity memory card.
To get more information about product:
Visit: www.flashdriverecoverysoftware.com
Email: support@flashdriverecoverysoftware.com
Contact
FlashDriveRecoverySoftware.com
***@flashdriverecoverysoftware.com
