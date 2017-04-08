 
News By Tag
* Recover USB Drive Data
* Flash Drive Recovery Software
* Pen Drive Recovery Software
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ghaziabad
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
141312111098


Company launches Flash Drive Recovery Software to recover lost data from pen drive

Flash Drive Recovery Software provides facility to retrieve missing or lost file and folders from flash drive storage media.
 
 
flashdrive-rec-src
flashdrive-rec-src
 
GHAZIABAD, India - April 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Flash Drive Recovery Software facilitates user to recover deleted data from corrupted pen drive storage device. Data recovery software for pen drive provides facility to retrieve lost data saved in different types of file formats such as DOC, PDF, HTML, AAC, WMA, MOV, MIDI, JPEG, GIF, BMP, PNG and other similar file formats. Pen drive data recovery application provides flexibility to support all major USB drive brands such as Kingston, HP, Dell, Transcend, SanDisk, Sony, Transcend and many more.

Flash Drive Recovery Software recovers missing, lost or misplaced data from various types of USB drive storage media such as thumb drive, jet flash drive, keychain drive, pocket drive, USB flash drive, USB key drive, pen drive and many more. Software retrieves deleted data in all major data loss conditions such as human error, power failure, virus corrupted data, formatted drive, logical fault, improper usage of device and other similar data loss conditions.

Software Features:

1. Software provides facility to recover lost data from logically damaged flash drive storage media.

2. Advance disk scanning algorithm to search and recover deleted data from pen drive.

3. Allows user to save all recovered data at user specified location on computer system.

4. Provides facility to recover lost data even if an error message displayed "Drive not recognized" while accessing flash drive on computer system.

5. No prior technical knowledge required to operate the software.

To get more information about product:

Visit: www.flashdriverecoverysoftware.com

Email: support@flashdriverecoverysoftware.com

Contact
FlashDriveRecoverySoftware.com
***@flashdriverecoverysoftware.com
End
Source:
Email:***@flashdriverecoverysoftware.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
FlashDriveRecoverySoftware.com News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share