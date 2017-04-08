News By Tag
Company launches Flash Drive Recovery Software to recover lost data from pen drive
Flash Drive Recovery Software provides facility to retrieve missing or lost file and folders from flash drive storage media.
Flash Drive Recovery Software recovers missing, lost or misplaced data from various types of USB drive storage media such as thumb drive, jet flash drive, keychain drive, pocket drive, USB flash drive, USB key drive, pen drive and many more. Software retrieves deleted data in all major data loss conditions such as human error, power failure, virus corrupted data, formatted drive, logical fault, improper usage of device and other similar data loss conditions.
Software Features:
1. Software provides facility to recover lost data from logically damaged flash drive storage media.
2. Advance disk scanning algorithm to search and recover deleted data from pen drive.
3. Allows user to save all recovered data at user specified location on computer system.
4. Provides facility to recover lost data even if an error message displayed "Drive not recognized" while accessing flash drive on computer system.
5. No prior technical knowledge required to operate the software.
To get more information about product:
Visit: www.flashdriverecoverysoftware.com
Email: support@flashdriverecoverysoftware.com
FlashDriveRecoverySoftware.com
***@flashdriverecoverysoftware.com
