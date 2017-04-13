News By Tag
Company introduces Removable Media Recovery Software to retrieve missing or deleted data
Removable Media Recovery Software helps to recover deleted photos, pictures, audios, videos, documents and other similar files from USB storage media.
Removable Media Recovery Software uses advance disk scanning mechanism to scan and retrieve all deleted data from USB media storage devices. Software facilitates user to recover lost file and folders saved in different file formats such as JPG, BMP, GIF, PDF, MP3, MOV, AVI, MP4, WAV and other similar file formats. Removable media data restoration tool allows user to save all recovered data at user specified location on computer system.
Software features:
1. Digital media data recovery software provides facility to recover entire deleted or lost data from logically damaged storage media.
2. Software facilitates user to view all lost data before final data recovery process.
3. USB drive data recovery software supports all major removable media brands like Samsung, Sony, HP, Kingston, Canon, Toshiba, Transcend etc.
4. Software allows user to retrieve deleted data even if an error message displayed "Drive not formatted" while accessing removable media device on computer system.
5. Supports all capacities of removable media drives such as 64MB, 128MB, 256MB, 512MB, 1GB, 2GB, 4GB, 8GB and other higher capacity drives.
To get more information about product:
Visit: www.flashdriverecoverysoftware.com
Email: support@flashdriverecoverysoftware.com
Contact
FlashDriveRecoverySoftware.com
***@flashdriverecoverysoftware.com
