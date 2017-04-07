 
News By Tag
* Windows Data Recovery Software
* File Recovery Software
* Data Recovery Software
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ghaziabad
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987


Company announces DDR Professional Data Recovery software to retrieve lost file from storage media

DDR-Professional Data Recovery software provides facility to recover lost data from hard disk drive and other removable storage devices
 
 
profrec-data-rec-src
profrec-data-rec-src
 
GHAZIABAD, India - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- DDR-Professional Data Recovery software facilitates user to recover lost images, pictures, music files, audio- video files, documents and other similar files and folders from digital storage media. Data recovery software provides facility to retrieve deleted data in major data loss conditions such as virus corrupted disk partitions, accidentally deleted data, human mistake, formatted drives, logically damaged partitions, hardware malfunction, power failure and other similar data loss conditions. Software facilitates users to recover lost data even if an error message displayed "Drive not formatted" while accessing storage device on computer system.

DDR-Professional Data Recovery software uses advance inbuilt disk scanning technology to scan and recover missing data from fixed and removable storage devices. Data recovery tool facilitates users to recover deleted data saved in various file formats such as JPG, PNG, BMP, MP4, AVI, WAV, PDF and many more. Software provides flexibility to support all major hard disk drive brands such as Seagate, Western digital, IBM, Hitachi, Toshiba, Samsung and many more.

Software features:

1. Software uses advance disk scanning technology to search and recover deleted data from data storage devices.

2. Software facilitates user to retrieve lost data without modification of data originality.

3. Software supports all major types of Hard disk and USB removable media drives.

4. Allows user to save all recovered data at user specified location on computer system.

5. Software supports all major removable media brands such as Kingston, Transcend, SanDisk, Sony, Dell and many more.

To get more information about product:

Visit: www.flashdriverecoverysoftware.com

Email: support@flashdriverecoverysoftware.com

Contact
FlashDriveRecoverySoftware.com
***@flashdriverecoverysoftware.com
End
Source:
Email:***@flashdriverecoverysoftware.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share