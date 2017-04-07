News By Tag
Company announces DDR Professional Data Recovery software to retrieve lost file from storage media
DDR-Professional Data Recovery software provides facility to recover lost data from hard disk drive and other removable storage devices
DDR-Professional Data Recovery software uses advance inbuilt disk scanning technology to scan and recover missing data from fixed and removable storage devices. Data recovery tool facilitates users to recover deleted data saved in various file formats such as JPG, PNG, BMP, MP4, AVI, WAV, PDF and many more. Software provides flexibility to support all major hard disk drive brands such as Seagate, Western digital, IBM, Hitachi, Toshiba, Samsung and many more.
Software features:
1. Software uses advance disk scanning technology to search and recover deleted data from data storage devices.
2. Software facilitates user to retrieve lost data without modification of data originality.
3. Software supports all major types of Hard disk and USB removable media drives.
4. Allows user to save all recovered data at user specified location on computer system.
5. Software supports all major removable media brands such as Kingston, Transcend, SanDisk, Sony, Dell and many more.
