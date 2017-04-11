News By Tag
Mack Drama's Exec Team Is at It Again!
OG Mack Drama of Mack Drama Records and Mafia Gang Nation is the label owner releasing these hot new tracks, He has 10+ years in the industry and continues to make stars.
Seerious Penny is a Florida Rapper who has made a name for himself and is sweeping the nation with his topics of life and consciousness. Download your copy of Business as Usual Amazon
Purple Reign is a Nigerian Princess who is taking the industry by storm with her relevant material. Check out No Pressure official video YouTube
Bvhks is from Canada and his rap game is on point. Check out First Three EP ITunes
Adam G Soul recently discovered in Detroit, MI is a heart throb and crooner whose vocals are fantastic. New single features Akon & Producer David Banner. It's gonna be alright is now streaming on Spotify
Watch out for these new stars as they light up the charts and deliver musical bliss to your ears.
In addition, LJ Thomas, an affiliate author, has released another book, Tales of Survival: Domestic Violence. We all know someone affected by this plague on society. This book provides real-life accounts, safety and prevention tips, and resources for help. Down load your copy AmazonKindle
For further information contact Mack Drama Records/Mafia Gang Nation at mackdramarecords@
