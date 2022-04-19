The Don't Count Me Out Tour This Spring

Hip Hop Cancer Awareness Tour Across The Nation presented by Cancer Survivor Shellie Davis of West Virginia

-- Shellz Management, G.M.G, and Rich Mindset (The Underdog) present the DON'T COUNT ME OUT TOURMay 1st thru 14th 2022. The tour was named Don't Count Me Out by Shellie after fighting a cancer called MDS (or Myelodysplastic Syndrome. A cancer, characterized by a group of disorders caused when something disrupts the production of blood cells. Some types have no known causes are rare and there are fewer than 200,000 US cases per year). As well as diseases caused by the chemo (i.e., Addison's disease is a rare but serious adrenal gland disorder in which the body can't produce enough of two critical hormones, cortisol and aldosterone fewer than 200,000 cases a year)).Music is a part of a person's story, a part of their soul. That is how artists connect to people, by telling their story.This is how people connect to people. Everybody has a story. The Don't Count Me Out tour, was given the name, because it is a reminder. That miracles happen every day, and that ANYONE can do anything they want! If they put their mind to it, keep pushing to achieve their goal, and NEVER BE COUNTED OUT!!!!!!This tour will be raising awareness and money to donate to the research of MDS, copper deficiency, and Addison's disease. DCMO22 is a tour filled with stories of overcoming adversity and staying positive through all the ups and downs that occur in life..Shellie Davis was born and raised in Huntington, West Virginia. She was in the first graduating class of 1997 Huntington High High School. She then went to college to be a teacher. However, she switched her major to nursing.During that time, she stayed networking with as many people as possible, and began working with GMG MUSIC GROUP, Trust Da Process/ Rap-a-lot, Kriminal, Showgudda, FrosTT, Sin City Cairo, Joseph P. Langdon the Underdog coach/ Rich Mindset, Kool boy (Suga Free's pop locker, and most featured pop locker in the world).Culminating in meeting OG MACK DRAMA of 1017 Brick Squad Records and forging an unbreakable friendship! While scouting talent in LA, which evolved into A business partnership. OG Mack Drama and Shellie co-managed Sin City Cairo (100% Egyptian Hip-Hop Rap Artist).THE DON'T COUNT ME OUT TOUR #dcmo22. Is a true story of overcoming adversity. Through every aspect of life! She is funding this tour all on her own. So, any and all donations or sponsorships and endorsements would help!To donate: Cash App - $dcmo22Tour schedule: May 1st Lima, Ohio, May 2nd Indianapolis, IN, May 3rd South Carolina, May 4th Atlanta, GA, May 5th New Orleans, LA, May 7th Destin, FL, May 9th Phoenix, AZ, May 11th Salt Lake City, UT, May 12th Las Vegas, NV, May 14, Los Angeles, CA