News By Tag
* Boxing
* Sports
* Fight
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Fortis set to launch their debut premium range of boxing gloves in May
Fortis are set to launch their debut Elite range of boxing gloves and fightwear in May. They will be made with the most premium materials and will be expertly crafted.
The gloves are hand made from the most high quality leather ensuring each pair of boxing gloves has superior and unrivalled quality.
As well as that the boxing gloves have great padding to ensure there is amazing comfort and support for both your wrists and knuckles. When you have our boxing gloves on you'll feel like you are punching with pillows around your hands.
You can get notifed for the launch of the boxing gloves and receive special offers and discounts by joining the members club.
Fortis comes from the latin word meaning strong, brave and powerful. This is what true fighters embody thus Fortis is for the true fighters.
Our range of products including boxing gloves will be launching on Amazon, the online ecommerce giant.
We are proud to have world class custmer service and provide round the clock support and can rest assured that you will be satisfied regarding your purchase.
Fortis are also lunching their own range of fightwear including t-shirts, tops and accessoriess and we are very excited regarding this.
About Fortis
Fortis is one of the leading brands and suppliers of superior quality and premium boxing, MMA, muay thai and other combat sports equipment and apperal. Based in the United Kingdom they are set to launch their debut range of boxing gloves in May.
For more information regarding Fortis and to see their full product range visit http://www.fortisfight.com
Contact
Fortis
***@fortisfight.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse