Data MATRIX has been strengthened by an Advisory Board

April 10 marked the first meeting of the Data MATRIX Advisory Board.

-- The Advisory Board comprises Philip Lavin, expert in biostatistics and regulatory affairs, and David Stein, eClinical consultant. Both experts will support Data MATRIX in product and business development in Europe and the USA."An advisory board is a good practice in technological and science-oriented companies. Data MATRIX is now the largest clinical data management company in the Eastern Europe. Our software solutions have made great advances in the last two years, which allowed us to place a greater focus on the product development. We know the Russian market quite well and are trusted by both Eastern European industry players and local representatives of leading global companies. We believe that only in-depth insight into the specifics of any foreign market can protect us from possible risks that could arise. Our Advisory Board aims to provide strategic direction, guide quality improvement, and assess program effectiveness", says Data MATRIX CEO Ivan Dobromyslov. The advisory board will also guide the company through the trends and innovations for the best software and services development.The Data MATRIX team has been working in clinical data management since 2009. The company provides a full range of data management services using its own fully validated EDC/IWRS solutions. Company's portfolio comprises a total of 134 projects for pharmaceutical and biotech customers and CROs. The employees are members of professional communities that unite clinical data specialists, data managers, biostatisticians, and medical writers. Data MATRIX is also a member of CDISC international community.