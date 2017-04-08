 
Industry News





Jordan Ramis PC Has a New Managing Shareholder

Russell D. Garrett Becomes Managing Shareholder of Jordan Ramis PC
 
 
russ-garrett-headshot-1
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. - April 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Jordan Ramis PC, Attorneys at Law, is pleased to announce that Russell D. Garrett has been elected managing shareholder of the firm.

Leadership is not a new term for Garrett.  He served as a managing partner at his previous firm and helped found the Oregon State Bar New Lawyers Division.  In addition, Garrett is a leader in the local Boy Scouts of America Council where he works with both youth and adults on developing leadership skills.

"I am proud to serve as the managing shareholder and welcome the opportunities that come with our growing firm," said Garrett. "Just like the ever-changing legal landscape, I am looking forward to leading our team and continuing on our tradition of providing quality legal services and strong client relationships."

Garrett joined Jordan Ramis PC in 2011 and focuses his law practice on bankruptcy and creditors' rights, commercial litigation, real estate, and general business matters in Oregon and Washington. He is also admitted to practice in the Federal District Bars in Oregon and Washington, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, and the U.S. Supreme Court.

Jordan Ramis PC (http://jordanramis.com/our-people/russell-d-garrett/) was established in 1963 and has offices in Oregon and Washington.  Jordan Ramis represents clients throughout the western United States in business law, local government law, litigation and dispute resolution, and Dirt Law® (real estate, environmental, land use, and construction law).

