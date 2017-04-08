News By Tag
* Dance
* Ballet
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
BalletNova Center for Dance premieres two new works
Artistic Director Laveen Naidu creates a one-act version of Coppélia, historically a three-act story ballet. This new production condenses the confusion, mayhem and comedy into a shorter version is sure to delight audiences of all ages.
Shortening the ballet into a one-act version with three different scenes changes the dynamic, while keeping the story and musical integrity intact. This undertaking has proven to have its challenges.
Associate Artistic Director Constance Walsh is premiering her interpretation of the story Daphnis and Chloe by Greek novelist and romancer Longus. Walsh originally choreographed the piece as a partnership performance with the Arlington Youth Philharmonic Orchestra in November 2016. For BalletNova's Spring Repertory Performance, she's revisiting the music and characters, but those are the only remaining details from the November performance.
What's been the most difficult part of creating a work on a larger scale? Just that – the increased amount of space, Walsh said.
"[Daphnis and Chloe] was created and performed in front of an orchestra in a very small space," Walsh said. "Changing the vision to perform on a large stage has been more difficult than I expected."
Rehearsals are conducted in the BalletNova dance studios, which mimics the width of a 50 foot stage, up until the week of the performances. Costumes for both new pieces are constructed in-house, and depending on the production, the sets are, as well.
During tech week, dancers and the production team have five days to assemble set pieces, costumes and choreography together before performing in front of a live audience. The process is intensive, yet rewarding when everything finally comes together.
Guest artist Dmitriy Vistoropskiy, formerly a company member with Manassas Ballet Theatre, returns to perform the role of Daphnis. Originally from Almaty, Kazakhstan, Dmitriy received his early training at the A. Seleznev School of Ballet and Choreography in Almaty. After graduating, he joined the corps of the National Opera and Ballet in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. He went on to dance as a soloist for the Russian National Ballet of Sergey and Elena Radchenko touring Russia, Asia, Europe, Australia and the United States. Dmitriy's principal roles include Romeo in Romeo and Juliet, Prince Siegfried in Swan Lake, Prince Florimund and Blue Bird in The Sleeping Beauty, the Prince in Cinderella, and Cavalier in The Nutcracker. He has also danced leading roles in Giselle, Le Corsaire, and Diana and Acteon. He holds a Bachelors degree in teaching and choreography from the State Pedagogical University in Chelyabinsk, Russia.
Both Naidu's and Walsh's pieces are set on BalletNova's Conservatory Division students, ages 14 – 18. Several of Walsh's dancers performed in the November show, but this time they're dancing different roles, a fact that Walsh has her most excited for audiences to see the new production.
"Dancers have switched roles and are bringing their own interpretations to my choreography,"
Naidu is most looking forward to watching the dancers evolve and grow during the rehearsal process, allowing them to learn to act and tell a story through their classical ballet training.
"I want our dancers to stay in touch with their youthful and playful side while having the experience of developing characters on stage," Naidu said. "After all, as performing artists we need to connect beyond the footlights and leave our audiences feeling something. In this case, I hope people feel joy and amusement while appreciating the young talent we have at BalletNova."
BalletNova Artist in Residence GinDance Company will be performing "Hello! Goodbye!" a hilarious work inspired by the extraordinary artist Mary Ann Mears's dynamic sculpture 'Reston Rondo' which is installed at Hyatt Park, the gateway to the Reston Town Center. Gin Dance Company Artistic Director Shu-Chen created 'Hello! Goodbye!' which takes a humorous, cheerful, and whimsical look at the role the 'Reston Rondo.'
Performance information below:
Mainstage Performances:
(Held at Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre – 125 S. Old Glebe Road, Arlington, VA 22204)
Friday, May 19 at 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 20 at 3:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 21 at 3:00 p.m.
Coppelia Petite (Pre-school performance):
(Held at BalletNova Center for Dance – 3443 Carlin Springs Road, Falls Church, VA 22041)
Saturday, May 13 at 1:00 p.m.
Advanced Sale: $10-$15 (additional $3 at the door)
Fredgren Studio Theatre (at BalletNova)
For tickets and more information visit the website at www.BalletNova.org (http://www.balletnova.org/
Contact
Kacie Peterson
Program Coordinator
***@balletnova.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse