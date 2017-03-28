 
Former Washington Redskin drafted by BalletNova Center for Dance for outreach session kick-off

 
 
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Former Washington Redskins linebacker Andre Collins will join BalletNova Center for Dance in kicking off the organization's new session of M.O.V.E. at Hoffman-Boston Elementary School in Arlington, VA, Tuesday, April 4.

BalletNova's new community engagement program, M.O.V.E stands for M – motivation; O – opportunity; V – vitality; and E – empowerment. Based on the National Dance Institute's (NDI's) time-honored, award-winning curriculum, residencies use accessible, "pedestrian" movement to teach elements of dance and develop sophisticated choreography, while challenging children physically and mentally. Residencies are six to eight weeks in length, with classes meeting once a week for 60 minutes. Each residency culminates in a performance at the school, with fellow students, parents, faculty and staff invited to witness the final product.

For most students participating in the M.O.V.E. program, this is their first experience with dance. They're introduced to movement and live music and are encouraged to engage their imagination while working in a team environment. Dance training, even at the basic level, provides students with the tools to develop physical coordination, critical thinking and creativity. Through dance, children are empowered to take on goals outside of the high-quality arts education provided by M.O.V.E.

Collins will join the students for class from 9:05 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. Tuesday morning. Collins is an avid supporter of arts education and no stranger to the dance studio, having studied dance in college and taken class while playing professionally in the NFL.

Through MOVE we aim to deepen our engagement with our community and expect the program to open new horizons for children and families.

The M.O.V.E. program is provided free of charge to participating schools.

