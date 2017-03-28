News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Former Washington Redskin drafted by BalletNova Center for Dance for outreach session kick-off
BalletNova's new community engagement program, M.O.V.E stands for M – motivation; O – opportunity;
For most students participating in the M.O.V.E. program, this is their first experience with dance. They're introduced to movement and live music and are encouraged to engage their imagination while working in a team environment. Dance training, even at the basic level, provides students with the tools to develop physical coordination, critical thinking and creativity. Through dance, children are empowered to take on goals outside of the high-quality arts education provided by M.O.V.E.
Collins will join the students for class from 9:05 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. Tuesday morning. Collins is an avid supporter of arts education and no stranger to the dance studio, having studied dance in college and taken class while playing professionally in the NFL.
Through MOVE we aim to deepen our engagement with our community and expect the program to open new horizons for children and families.
The M.O.V.E. program is provided free of charge to participating schools.
http://balletnova.org/
Contact
Kacie Peterson, BalletNova Center for Dance
***@balletnova.org
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse