BalletNova Nutcracker Opens Nov. 30
Season includes theatrical and pre-school performances, community outreach and education programs
BalletNova's Nutcracker season program includes free performances in partnership with Barnes & Noble; Girl Scout education programs, community outreach performances, six theater performances, four pre-school Petite performances and two Nutcracker Teas at the Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City.
"We are thrilled to share this holiday classic with our community!" BalletNova's Artistic Director Laveen Naidu said. "The Nutcracker is such a perfect ballet for the whole family. For some, it's a tradition and for others, it's their first time at the ballet. Having principal dancers from Dance Theatre of Harlem join our talented cast adds to the excitement and anticipation of this year's season."
BalletNova welcomes Dance Theatre of Harlem principal ballerina Amanda Smith to the role of Sugar Plum Fairy for four performances Friday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 2 at 5:00 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 3 at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.
Born in Orange County, California, Amanda trained at California Dance Academy and with Charis Moses. She continued training at Anaheim Ballet, as well as at the Anaheim International Dance Festival. In 2012, she joined Charlotte Ballet II and was promoted to first company in 2013. In 2016, Ms. Smith began working with New York Theatre Ballet and worked on the Black Iris Project with choreographer William Isaac. In 2017, Ms. Smith was selected by artistic director Virginia Johnson to join the internationally renowned Dance Theatre of Harlem.
BalletNova's own Willa Frantz (Fairfax, VA) and Liam Hollen (Oakton, VA) will grace the stage as Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier, respectively, in two performances:
Returning to fill the role of Cavalier is Dance Theater of Harlem principal Da'Von Doane.
A native of Salisbury, Maryland, Da' Von Doane began his training at the Salisbury Studio of Dance (now Salisbury Dance Academy) where he trained with Betty Webster and Elena Manakhova. He attended summer intensives at the Kirov Academy of Ballet (Washington, D.C.) and the Atlantic Contemporary Ballet Theatre. In 2008 Mr. Doane joined Dance Theatre of Harlem. Mr. Doane was named one of Dance Magazine's Top 25 to Watch in 2014.
Here is the season schedule:
Nutcracker Theatre Performances:
Kenmore Middle School – 200 S Carlin Springs Rd, Arlington, VA 22204
Advanced Sale: $15-$38 (additional $3 at the door)
Thursday, Nov. 30 – 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 1 – 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 2 – 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 3 – 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.
Behind the Scenes Girl Scout Education Program at 11:00 a.m. - $7/person
BalletNova's Behind the Scenes program offered to over 300 wcj Girl Scouts seeking their Nutcracker patch each year, by getting a close-up look at dancers, costumes, scenery, props and more before the live ballet performance.
Saturday, Dec. 2 & Sunday, Dec. 3
Nutcracker Petites (Pre-school performances):
A delightful 45-minute performance of the second act of The Nutcracker, designed for audiences ages 3 to 5 years old. A free 30-minute sample dance class for ages 3 - 8 immediately follows each performance and is open to the public to attend.
Fredgren Studio Theatre (at BalletNova)
Advanced Sale: $16-$26 (additional $3 at the door)
Saturday, Dec. 9 at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 10 at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
Nutcracker Tea at the Ritz
BalletNova partners with the Ritz-Carlton to present a delightful high tea with pictures with the Sugar Plum Fairy, crafts, raffle prizes and a mini-performance of excerpts from The Nutcracker.
Sunday, Dec. 11 at 10:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
Individual Tickets – Adults: $75, Children under 12 - $44.
Reserved tables available - $310 - $1,250 (portion is tax-deductible)
Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City- 1250 S Hayes St, Arlington, VA 22202
Barnes & Noble Nutcracker Storytimes:
BalletNova partners with Barnes & Noble throughout Northern Virginia to kick-off the holiday season with Nutcracker Storytimes. Costumed dancers read the story of the Nutcracker to children, followed by a mini-performance of Nutcracker dances.
Saturday, Nov. 4 – B&N Tysons Corner, 11:00 a.m.
Saturday, Nov. 11 – B&N Seven Corners, 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18 – B&N Clarendon, 11:30 a.m.
All programs are free and open to the public
Community Outreach Performances:
Tuesday, Nov. 7; St. Charles Early Childhood Education Center
Thursday, Dec. 14; Goodwin House
It is BalletNova's mission to build a community and inspire public appreciation of dance as an art form through performance, education and outreach. These performances help BalletNova to fulfill that mission.
For tickets and more information visit the website at www.BalletNova.org (http://www.balletnova.org/
BalletNova Center for Dance, founded in 1981, is dedicated to educating and mentoring dancers in a positive, nurturing environment and preserving the traditions of classical ballet through quality dance productions and education. Led by Artistic Director Laveen Naidu, BalletNova presents two major performances each year, the Nutcracker in December and a mixed bill of classical ballet and contemporary works in May. The award-winning pre-professional ballet program is recognized as one of the best in the Metro-DC area and BalletNova is known for its extensive Adult Dance Division with classes in a variety of levels. Housed in a beautiful six-studio 20,800 square foot state-of-the-
BalletNova is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization supported in part by the Arts Council of Fairfax County, Arlington County through the Arlington Cultural Affairs Division of Arlington Economic Development, the Arlington Commission for the Arts, the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.BalletNova's Nutcracker performance season is sponsored in part by Wegner CPAs. BalletNova is proud to be a Greening Partner with WGL Energy.
