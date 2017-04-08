News By Tag
Instrumental Transcriptions of the Voice Parts for the "Three Duets" by Brahms
Noteworthy Sheet Music has transcribed the solo voice parts from Brahms' "Drei Duette", Opus 20, creating possibilities for mixed voice and instrument, or fully-instrumental, performances of these beautiful songs for two voices and piano.
Composed in 1858–1860, the Drei Duette, Op. 20, for soprano and alto are the earliest of Johannes Brahms' duets and quartets for solo voices and piano. The three songs are titled Weg der Liebe (1. Teil), Weg der Liebe (2.Teil), and Die Meere. Except for brief canonic passages in No.1, the voices have the same words, sung simultaneously, mostly in parallel thirds and sixths. The accompaniments are straightforward, without Brahmsian ensemble challenges but not without harmonic interest. Many have found the songs Mendelssohnian. The words come from the collection Stimmen der Völker of Johann Gottfried Herder (1744–1803)
The vocal parts lie well for many instruments, opening the possibility of mixed voice and instrument, as well as fully-instrumental, performances. If one voice is replaced by an instrument, no words will be lost and the result will be a song with wonderful instrumental obbligato and piano accompaniment. If two instruments are used, the result is a beautiful "song without words." The new Noteworthy Sheet Music edition includes transcriptions by John W. Pratt of the upper voice for oboe/violin, alto flute in G, and clarinet in A, and of the lower voice for oboe/violin, alto flute in G, clarinet in A, and viola. Slurs are provided to suggest a vocal style to instrumental players and to facilitate coordination of the instrumental parts with those of the voices. The edition also includes a re-notated piano/vocal score, in which repeat signs are used in the second and third songs to save page turns, rather than writing out the multiple stanzas as in the original. Note that those players needing only a piano/vocal score can download a free copy of the Breitkopf & Härtel version from imslp.org.
The new edition of Brahms' Drei Duette, Op.20 with piano/vocal score and seven alternative transcribed instrumental parts is available as a downloadable PDF accessed from the NSM website at https://www.noteworthysheetmusic.com/
