Quantum Exhibit Opens April 23 – Artists to Open Exhibit
Quantum, an art of another kind, is an installation by Jon Clark, Angus Powers and Jesse Daniels that combines more than 3,500 blow glass blades of grass with video and sound and results in a contemporary, captivating and immersive sensory experience. Unlike traditional art forms, installation art is as much about the experience as it is about the end product.
Quantum is inspired by the artist's experience of natural phenomena translated into light, sound and time. It recalls memories of being immersed in nature with early morning sunlight refracting on the morning dew clinging to grass. Quantum fills an entire gallery and invites the viewer to wholly experience the exhibit.
Jon Clark, a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River Fall and will be installing the exhibit with Mr. Powers and Mr. Daniels April 18 -23. Quantum reflects on Clark's Wisconsin experiences in many ways, and with this, returns home. The artist is gifting the work to Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass to be part of its permanent collection.
Member-Only Opening Reception
Saturday, April 22, 5-8pm
Artist Talks 6:00pm & 7:00pm
Public Opening Reception
Sunday, April 23, 1-4:00pm
Artist Talks 1:30pm, 2:30pm & 3:30pm
Jon Clark, Professor Emeritus at Temple University, began his glass career at UW-River Falls. For 35 years Professor Clark has dedicated himself to the highest standards for the Glass Program at Tyler and for his students. His work is well known throughout the world and is featured in museums in the United States, Japan, China, Australia, Germany, and England.
Angus Powers is Associate Professor of Glass at the New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University where he is Chair of Sculpture and Dimensional Studies and Glass Area Head. His work focuses on glass, light, technology, craft, and design and is in the collections of Museum of American Glass and the Glasmuseet Ebeltoft in Denmark.
Jesse Daniels is a musician and artist living in Philadelphia. He graduated from Tyler School of Art, Temple University with a Bachelor of Fine Art with concentration in glass and worked in custom metal and glass fabrication studios for ten years.
About Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass
Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass is a regional art museum with a permanent glass collection that includes the world's largest collection of antique and contemporary glass paperweights, a collection of Germanic drinking vessels dating from 1573, Victorian decorative glass and an ever-growing collection of contemporary glass. The museum also offers a schedule of temporary glass exhibits, as well as studio classes in glass for youth and adults.
Hours: Tuesday—
Telephone: 920.751.4658, bmmglass.com
