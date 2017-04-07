News By Tag
Lucie Pescatello is a Certified Sandals Specialist (CSS)
The Certified Sandals Specialist Programs are designed to benefit travel agencies and travel agents with an ongoing process of product education, resources, and substantial sales and marketing support. "After visiting the Sandals Beaches Resorts in Turks & Caicos, I was taken away with the beauty of this Sandals property and location." Said Lucie Pescatello "It is a fabulous Resort and being able to see it first hand and learn about all of the benefits of Sandals really made it special" I am more confident than ever to continue to recommend Sandals Resorts to my clients. continued Mrs. Pescatello.
To book your dream Escape to a Sandals Resort contact Lucie Pescatello at Escapes International Travel today to help customize your luxury Five Star Vacation.
About Escapes International Travel
Escapes International Travel's focus is on a Luxury Travel experience at affordable prices. Our knowledge of the properties we have visited coupled with your preferences helps craft the perfect travel experience. We use a consultative approach to find out what is important to you then personalize your vacation to fit your budget. http://escapesint.com/
About Sandals Resorts International
Family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI) has transformed itself from one brand and one resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica to become one of the most well-known and award-winning hospitality companies in the world. With five brands and 24 properties in seven countries including Antigua, The Bahamas, Grenada, Barbados, Jamaica, Saint Lucia and Turks and Caicos, Sandals Resorts International is the undisputed leader of Caribbean vacation experiences and remains fiercely committed to the region, dedicating itself to innovative resort development that in the words of Chairman and Founder Gordon "Butch" Stewart, "exceed expectations"
