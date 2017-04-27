News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Lucie Pescatello is a Jamaica Travel Specialist
"The Jamaica Travel Specialist course is designed to help you sell more Jamaica and sell Jamaica better." Said Lucie Pescatello. "Ya mon" "I am excited to be a Jamaica Travel Specialist. Jamaica is one of my favorite destinations and it is such a short flight from my home base of Orlando. Its perfect for long weekend get-a-ways especially if you book Club Mobay and private transportation."
To book your dream Escape to a Jamaica contact Lucie Pescatello at Escapes International Travel today to help customize your luxury Five Star Vacation.
About Escapes International Travel
Escapes International Travel's focus is on a Luxury Travel experience at affordable prices. Our knowledge of the properties we have visited coupled with your preferences helps craft the perfect travel experience. We use a consultative approach to find out what is important to you then personalize your vacation to fit your budget. http://escapesint.com/
Contact
Lucie Pescatello
***@escapesint.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse