Lucie Pescatello is a Jamaica Travel Specialist

Lucie Pescatello

-- Escapes International Travel announced today that Lucie Pescatello has completed the Jamaica Travel Specialist training. Jamaica Travel Specialist can help you with destination weddings, family getaways or special interest markets like bird watching or adventure."The Jamaica Travel Specialist course is designed to help you sell more Jamaica and sell Jamaica better." Said Lucie Pescatello. "Ya mon" "I am excited to be a Jamaica Travel Specialist. Jamaica is one of my favorite destinations and it is such a short flight from my home base of Orlando. Its perfect for long weekend get-a-ways especially if you book Club Mobay and private transportation."Continued LucieTo book your dream Escape to a Jamaica contact Lucie Pescatello at Escapes International Travel today to help customize your luxury Five Star Vacation.About Escapes International TravelEscapes International Travel's focus is on a Luxury Travel experience at affordable prices. Our knowledge of the properties we have visited coupled with your preferences helps craft the perfect travel experience. We use a consultative approach to find out what is important to you then personalize your vacation to fit your budget. http://escapesint.com/