Arm In Arm Takes Home The Bronze
Arm in Arm's "Exposing the Unspoken" Receives Bronze for Social Impact and Documentary in the 46th Annual Telly Awards
By: Cr8-tive Company LLC
Produced by Arm in Arm (AiA) and The People's Justice Council, the documentary chronicles the stories of individuals and communities impacted by Southern Company's unfair billing and predatory practices. It underscores AiA's commitment to holding this powerful platform monopoly accountable for its harmful practices and the damage it inflicts on our environment.
"Southern Company and Georgia Power purposefully released news that they were freezing rates because people know full well their bills are too high, and patience is running thin. Our campaign isn't saying anything that ratepayers don't already know...Southern Company has chosen profits over people." - Lindsay Harper, AiA National Coordinator.
"I am delighted to see that we have been recognized by the Telly Awards. I pray that the content of the documentary is also recognized. Southern people want to know why our bills are so high. While this documentary highlights Southern Company's egregious disrespect of its southern communities, we are also calling out our Public Service Commission for its blatant disregard. This documentary serves as a conversation starter. We will tell our stories to combat the stories that have been told to us." - Rev. Michael Malcom, The People's Justice Council.
"As Director, it was an absolute honor to help bring this story to life. Winning a Telly Award is a testament to the power of organizing through media. When communities take control of the narrative, they reclaim their voice—and their power. This documentary proves that media isn't just a tool for storytelling;
Committed to pushing the boundaries of creativity forward, this year's new categories included topics within Film & Shorts, Outdoor & Adventure, and Brand Partnerships. These categories centered on stories and collaborations that are actively evolving within the video and television industry.
With over 13,000 entries from across the globe, and top video and television content producers. Winners were chosen by The Telly Awards Judging Council which includes Ben Wackett, Marketing Director, ENSO Sports & Entertainment Agency, Brian Toombs, Head of Roku Brand Studio, Roku Brand Studio, Lucy Shen, Creator Marketing Manager, Patreon, Irantzu Diez-Gamboa, CEO North America, MediaPro, Rosalind Pressman, VP Brand Marketing, Pluto TV, Adam Faze, Executive Producer, Gymnasium, James Young, EVP, Head of Creative Innovation, BBDO New York, Sarah Minnie, Head of Artist Development and Production, Open Television, Nicole Lederman, Executive Producer, The Martin Agency, and Gregg Stouffer, Lead Editor, Pickleball TV.
The full list of the 46th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/
About Exposing the Unspoken (https://www.tellyawards.com/?
About Arm in Arm: Through sustained disruptive humanitarianism, we will ignite a new era where the government works for the common good. Arm in arm, we will transform America and end the climate crisis, centering racial and economic justice. arminarm4climate.org
About the People's Justice Council: We are a faith-based group of public theologians from various faith traditions who operate at the intersection of justice through interdisciplinary methods. Our vision is to create a just, equitable, sustainable, and just world that connects people with policy. For more information on PJC, visit thepeoplesjusticecouncil.org.
Please contact Sharon Phillip, Arm in Arm, for inquiries: arminarm@thepeoplesjusticecouncil.org
Find The Telly Awards Online:
Website: www.TellyAwards.com
About The Telly Awards
More information can be found at the Telly Awards Press Center: https://tlly.co/
