Lucie Pescatello is an AMResorts Master Sales Agent

 
 
Am Resorts
Am Resorts
ORLANDO, Fla. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Escapes International Travel announced today that Lucie Pescatello has completed the AMResorts Master Sales Agent training. As an AMResorts Master Agent Lucie joins a select few Master Agents that have the distinct and elite status as an expert on all things AMResorts! They are travel professionals designated as trusted brand experts by AMResorts!

"I really like selling AMResorts to my clients. The properties are very well taken care of and you get a lot of vacation for your money". Said Lucie. "After visiting several AmResorts in both the Caribbean and Mexico I am always blown away with the beauty of their properties, the quality of the food, the gourmet restaurant choices and professionalism of the staff, they are a very well run All-Inclusive resort., continued Mrs. Pescatello.

To book your dream Escape to any of the fabulous AMResort properties contact Lucie Pescatello at Escapes International Travel today to help customize your luxury Five Star Vacation.

About Escapes International Travel

Escapes International Travel's focus is on a Luxury Travel experience at affordable prices. Our knowledge of the properties we have visited coupled with your preferences helps craft the perfect travel experience. We use a consultative approach to find out what is important to you then personalize your vacation to fit your budget. http://escapesint.com/

About AMResorts

AMResorts is a collection of luxury resort destinations, each with its own unique personality. Every one of our resorts features sun- soaked beaches, elegant accommodations, a world-class spa, gourmet dining, unlimited premium drinks, and many other pampering amenities.

Source:Escapes International Travel
Email:***@escapesint.com Email Verified
Tags:AMResorts, Lucie Pescatello, All Inclusive
Industry:Tourism
Location:Orlando - Florida - United States
Subject:Awards
