Midwest Crime Writer and Founder of the Crime Writers Panel Introduces a New Series

Author Marguerite Ashton announces that her book, Promised Lies is now available on Amazon.

-- Promised Lies introduces us to Detective Lily Blanchette who has a lot on her plate...Her sister Celine has recently been murdered, her parents are on the brink of divorce, and Lily has married a man she barely knows while on the rebound. Now she's lead on a multiple murder investigation and determined to catch her man.As the investigation comes to life, death hits closer to home, and Lily realizes she's married to a stranger. And then Lily discovers she may not be who she thinks she is at all.***************Promised Lies is the series prequel to Ms. Ashton's upcoming book, Her Final Watch due to be released later this year.Kindle EditionPublished March 17, 2017 by Endeavour Press9781544760100, $3.99 USD per copyEnglishBook trailer can be viewed on Youtube at https://youtu.be/ 2-6qUNTiSNE Marguerite Ashton is available for interviews. Please visit Ms. Ashton's website http://www.margueriteashton.net for more details!