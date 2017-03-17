 
Industry News





Midwest Crime Writer and Founder of the Crime Writers Panel Introduces a New Series

Author Marguerite Ashton announces that her book, Promised Lies is now available on Amazon.
 
 
ELKHORN, Wis. - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Promised Lies introduces us to Detective Lily Blanchette who has a lot on her plate...

Her sister Celine has recently been murdered, her parents are on the brink of divorce, and Lily has married a man she barely knows while on the rebound. Now she's lead on a multiple murder investigation and determined to catch her man.

As the investigation comes to life, death hits closer to home, and Lily realizes she's married to a stranger. And then Lily discovers she may not be who she thinks she is at all.

Praise for Marguerite Ashton
'A chilling thriller filled with mystery and suspense' – Thomas Waugh

Promised Lies is the series prequel to Ms. Ashton's upcoming book, Her Final Watch due to be released later this year.

Kindle Edition

Published March 17, 2017 by Endeavour Press

ISBN13 9781544760100, $3.99 USD per copy

Edition Language

English

Book trailer can be viewed on Youtube at https://youtu.be/2-6qUNTiSNE



Marguerite Ashton is available for interviews. Please visit Ms. Ashton's website http://www.margueriteashton.net for more details!

Criminal Lines Book Club
***@margueriteashton.net
