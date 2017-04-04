 
Ideal Lending Solutions Posts Kathy Hernandez as Their Newest Loan Officer

 
 
AVENTURA, Fla. - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Ideal Lending Solutions is proud to welcome Loan Originator, Kathy Hernandez, NMLS# 1068193 who will use her experience within the mortgage industry to help serve the Aventura community and the surrounding areas.

Hernandez has worked within the mortgage industry for over 16 years. She is a licensed Loan Originator, with a targeted expertise. Her in-depth knowledge in regard to the various types of loans gives her the ability to find the perfect loan for each clients' unique situation. Hernandez is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish, which allows her to reach more clients and help them procure the financing they need to help make their home buying dreams a reality.

Wilson Enriquez, NMLS# 244666, Ideal Lending Solutions Florida Regional Manager said, "Having Kathy as part of our team is a real gain for Ideal Lending Solutions. When you talk to her, her professional strengths are so obvious. She's an asset, and always willing to lend a helping hand. I know I'm proud to call her my teammate.

Hernandez has quickly become known for her in-depth knowledge within the industry. She can swiftly determine solutions to problems of various severities, and her borrowers appreciate her dedication during what can sometimes be a stressful situation. Her goal is to eliminate her borrower's stress and expeditiously and efficiently answer all their questions about the home buying process.

"I feel so blessed to be part of this team and industry. I love helping people, and it's rewarding to have a career that assists in making dreams come true. I'm passionate about finding my clients the right type of loan that gets them into the property they want. A home is where memories are made, and I understand how special this step is in their lives," said Hernandez.

As a leader within the industry, Ideal Lending Solutions offers a diverse range of residential loan programs to fit everyone's needs. Kathy Hernandez can offer assistance with all of these products, including Conventional, Refinancing, FHA, First-Time Home Buyer Loans, VA Loans, Jumbo, USDA Rural Housing Loans, HomePath, Foreign National, and FHA 203(k).

About Ideal Lending Solutions

Ideal Lending Solutions, a division of American Financial Network, Inc., NMLS# 237341, is one of the fastest growing mortgage lending platforms in the United States. The scalable growth is due to the company's dedication to exceeding their client's expectations and providing a streamlined path to residential ownership. Ideal Lending Solutions is a partner to every mortgage-seeker; ensuring every question is answered, and all financial needs are met. Once a customer signs on the line, they're a part of the Ideal Lending Solutions family for life.

For more information visit https://ideallending.net

###

Branch NMLS #1284401. American Financial Network, Inc., dba Ideal Lending Solutions, is not a government entity. Ideal Lending Solutions is licensed by the Florida Mortgage Lender Servicer Branch License #MLDB2928 under Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System (NMLS), unique identifier of 1284401. Refer to http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/ and input NMLS #237341 to see where AFN is a licensed lender. All American Financial Network, Inc. programs are subject to change without notice. In all states, the principle licensed office of American Financial Network, Inc. is 10 Pointe Drive, Suite 330, Brea, CA 92821; Phone: (714) 831-4000. This is not an offer for extension of credit or commitment to lend. All loans must satisfy company underwriting guidelines. By refinancing your current loan, your total finance charges may be higher over the life of the loan. Not all applicants qualify. Information and pricing are subject to change at any time and without notice. The content in this advertisement is for informational purposes only. American Financial Network, Inc. is not acting on behalf of or at the direction of the federal government, and this offer is not being made by an agency of the government.

Click to Share