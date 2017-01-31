News By Tag
Ideal Lending Solutions, a Division of American Financial Network Welcomes Jackelyn Elliott
Ideal Lending Solutions is pleased to announce their new hire, Jackelyn Elliott, as the Operations Manager/Underwriting Team Lead.
Wilson Enriquez, Branch Manager for the West Palm Beach Ideal Lending Solutions location, believes Elliott has what it takes to succeed in her new position. "We are extremely excited about having Jackelyn Elliott join the Ideal Lending Solutions family. Her experience in our industry is highly sought out by many, and we are honored that she chose us to help fuel our growth by continuing to increase our levels of service and efficiency."
Elliott entered the mortgage industry 20 years ago. Throughout the years, she has played key roles in mortgage operations for various companies. For the past two years, Elliott has worked as an underwriter for American Financial Network, Inc., Ideal Lending Solutions' parent company. Elliott's experience within the company made her the ideal hire. She already knows the system, and has a developed working relationship with upper management; making communicating with the corporate office a breeze.
"I'm so excited to join the Ideal Lending Solutions team, and to have the opportunity to help them grow and reach their goals for 2017 and beyond," said Elliott.
For more information, visit https://ideallending.net.
About Ideal Lending Solutions
Ideal Lending Solutions, a division of American Financial Network, Inc. is one of the fastest growing mortgage lending platforms in the United States. The scalable growth is due to the company's dedication to exceeding their client's expectations. Ideal Lending Solutions can be found in communities throughout the South Florida area.
Ideal Lending Solutions
5589 Okeechobee Blvd., Suite 101
West Palm Beach, Fl 33417
Equal Housing Lender
Branch NMLS # 1103074. American Financial Network, Inc., dba Ideal Lending Solutions, is not a government entity. Ideal Lending Solutions is licensed by the Florida Mortgage Lender Servicer Branch License #MLDB2928 under Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System (NMLS), unique identifier of 1103074. Refer to http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/
All American Financial Network, Inc. programs are subject to change without notice. In all states, the principle licensed office of American Financial Network, Inc. is 10 Pointe Drive, Suite 330, Brea, CA 92821; Phone: (714) 831-4000. This is not an offer for extension of credit or commitment to lend. All loans must satisfy company underwriting guidelines. Not all applicants qualify. Information and pricing are subject to change at any time and without notice. The content in this advertisement is for informational purposes only.
