Jon Turla Signs on as Business Development Manager of Ideal Lending Solutions
Wilson Enriquez, NMLS# 244666, Florida Regional Manager of Ideal Lending Solutions, noted the opportunity Turla's engagement represents for the company, "Jon Turla has demonstrated to be a leader in his industry, his community, and in the various civic institutions that he has been involved with throughout his longstanding career. We are now fortunate to have Jon as part of our Ideal Lending Solutions family, as he brings a wealth of knowledge to help our team continue to succeed in this ever-changing market. Jon's most endearing qualities are his honesty and sincerity, which are demonstrated through his actions and not just words."
Turla has spent the past 25 years building an impressive career within the mortgage lending industry. Most recently, he filled the role of Regional Production Manager at Security National Mortgage Company. Before that, Turla was the Branch Manager at The Mortgage Firm, Inc., and Co-Owner and Vice President of Evergreen Mortgage Company.
Additionally, Turla is a member, and the President, of Florida Association of Mortgage Professionals, and serves as Chairman of the Housing Authority of Brevard County Board of Commissioners. He is also a State Director for the National Association of Mortgage Brokers.
"I am excited to join Ideal Lending Solutions and look forward to supporting the growth of the company and empowering the team to continue to succeed. With Ideal Lending Solutions solid support, we are well-positioned to continue our expansion throughout Florida," Turla said of his plans.
To inquire about Turla's hire, or about any of the mortgage products that Ideal Lending Solutions specializes in email info@ideallending.net, call (561)202-8406, or visit www.ideallending.net.
Branch NMLS# 1103074. American Financial Network, Inc., DBA Ideal Lending Solutions, is not a government entity. Ideal Lending Solutions is licensed by the Florida Mortgage Lender Servicer Branch License (MLDB2928) under Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System (NMLS), unique identifier of 1103074. Refer to www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org and input NMLS #237341 to see where AFN is a licensed lender. In all states, the principal licensed office of American Financial Network, Inc. is 10 Pointe Drive, Suite 330, Brea, CA 92821; Phone: (714) 831-4000 (NMLS ID#237341). This is not an offer for extension of credit or commitment to lend. All loans must satisfy company underwriting guidelines. Not all applicants qualify. Information and pricing are subject to change at any time and without notice. The content in this advertisement is for informational purposes only. Products not available in all areas.
