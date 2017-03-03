News By Tag
Diana DiBenedetto Joins Ideal Lending Solutions as Senior Loan Officer at West Palm Beach Location
DiBenedetto's thirty years of experience in the residential mortgage lending arena lends itself to the culture Ideal Lending Solutions emanates. She's built her reputation upon her dedication to providing outstanding customer service to all of her clients seeking to purchase a new home or refinance an existing mortgage.
"I love my job. I get to guide people through the exciting process of purchasing a new home, or I get to help them figure out how to possibly save money when they refinance. I get to see a lot of smiling faces, and that makes each day exceptional,"
As a leader within the industry, Ideal Lending Solutions offers a diverse range of residential loan programs to fit everyone's needs. DiBenedetto can offer assistance with all of these products, including Conventional, FHA, First-Time Home Buyer Loans, VA Loans, Jumbo, USDA Rural Housing Loans, Foreign National, and FHA 203(k).
"We're so excited to welcome Diana to the team. Her experience combined with her dedication to our clients is evident already. We're looking forward to her successes as we work together to serve our customers," said Wilson Enriquez, Ideal Lending Solutions Florida Regional Manager.
For more information visit www.ideallending.net
About Ideal Lending Solutions
Ideal Lending Solutions, a division of American Financial Network, Inc., NMLS# 237341 is one of the fastest growing mortgage lending platforms in the United States. The scalable growth is due to the company's dedication to exceeding their client's expectations and providing a streamlined path to residential ownership. Ideal Lending Solutions is a partner to every mortgage-seeker;
Branch NMLS # 1103074. American Financial Network, Inc., dba Ideal Lending Solutions, is not a government entity. Ideal Lending Solutions is licensed by the Florida Mortgage Lender Servicer Branch License #MLDB2928 under Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System (NMLS), unique identifier of 1103074. Refer to http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/
