Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

Diana DiBenedetto Joins Ideal Lending Solutions as Senior Loan Officer at West Palm Beach Location

 
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The West Palm Beach location of Ideal Lending Solutions would like to introduce Diana DiBenedetto, NMLS ID #278540 as the company's new Senior Loan Officer. Ideal Lending Solutions provides mortgage loan services to a diverse population, offering individualized care each step of the way.

DiBenedetto's thirty years of experience in the residential mortgage lending arena lends itself to the culture Ideal Lending Solutions emanates. She's built her reputation upon her dedication to providing outstanding customer service to all of her clients seeking to purchase a new home or refinance an existing mortgage.

"I love my job. I get to guide people through the exciting process of purchasing a new home, or I get to help them figure out how to possibly save money when they refinance. I get to see a lot of smiling faces, and that makes each day exceptional," said DiBenedetto.

As a leader within the industry, Ideal Lending Solutions offers a diverse range of residential loan programs to fit everyone's needs. DiBenedetto can offer assistance with all of these products, including Conventional, FHA, First-Time Home Buyer Loans, VA Loans, Jumbo, USDA Rural Housing Loans, Foreign National, and FHA 203(k).

"We're so excited to welcome Diana to the team. Her experience combined with her dedication to our clients is evident already. We're looking forward to her successes as we work together to serve our customers," said Wilson Enriquez, Ideal Lending Solutions Florida Regional Manager.

For more information visit www.ideallending.net

About Ideal Lending Solutions

Ideal Lending Solutions, a division of American Financial Network, Inc., NMLS# 237341 is one of the fastest growing mortgage lending platforms in the United States. The scalable growth is due to the company's dedication to exceeding their client's expectations and providing a streamlined path to residential ownership. Ideal Lending Solutions is a partner to every mortgage-seeker; ensuring every question is answered, and all financial needs are met. Once a customer signs on the line, they're a part of the Ideal Lending Solutions family for life. Ideal Lending Solutions locations can be found in communities throughout the Florida area, and are ready to help home seekers make their dreams come true each day.

###

Branch NMLS # 1103074. American Financial Network, Inc., dba Ideal Lending Solutions, is not a government entity. Ideal Lending Solutions is licensed by the Florida Mortgage Lender Servicer Branch License #MLDB2928 under Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System (NMLS), unique identifier of 1103074. Refer to http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/ and input NMLS #237341 to see where AFN is a licensed lender. All American Financial Network, Inc. programs are subject to change without notice. In all states, the principle licensed office of American Financial Network, Inc. is 10 Pointe Drive, Suite 330, Brea, CA 92821; Phone: (714) 831-4000 . This is not an offer for extension of credit or commitment to lend. All loans must satisfy company underwriting guidelines. By refinancing your current loan, your total finance charges may be higher over the life of the loan. Not all applicants qualify. Information and pricing are subject to change at any time and without notice. The content in this advertisement is for informational purposes only.

Ideal Lending Solutions
***@ideallending.net
