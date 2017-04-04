News By Tag
Launching Smart Parking Qatar with the participation of the Ministry of Transport and Communications
The conference started with a keynote speech from Rashed Taleb Al Nabit, Assistant Undersecretary for Land Transport in the Ministry of Transport and Communications, who announced that the Ministry is currently undertaking several initiatives to implement GIS systems and smart applications which would assist all relevant entities in the country in terms of future parking plans, in addition to projects related to the National Road Safety Strategy. The Ministry has also recently launched several projects for the planning and development of road networks and means to support this development, including Qatar Parking Master Plan.
Smart Parking Qatar brought together key officials and decision makers from Ministry of Transport and Communications, Public Works Authority, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Municipality and Environment, Ministry of Awqaf & Islamic Affairs, Ministry of Youth & Sports, Hamad International Airport, Hamad Medical Corporation, Msheireb Properties, and Atkins. This event featured exciting presentations among which we can mention: "The Importance of safety in parking and requirements"
The response to this event was hugely positive as delegates and sponsors enjoyed a stellar line-up of speakers as well as the opportunity to network with the industry's key decision makers. "Excellent conference" said the General Secretary of the National Traffic Safety Committee, "A well organised event with great contribution from speakers"" stated a Parking Expert from the Southend-On-
Smart Parking Qatar was held with the participation of IETG-DongYang, Park Assist, Integrated Scientific Technologies, Skidata, IPD Group, MIC, RUUD Lighting, Jumbo Electromech, Actron, Nedap, Civic Smart, Telephony, Traffic Tech, and Scheidt&
For more information about the conference, please visit www.smartparkingqatar.com
