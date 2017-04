Launching Smart Parking Qatar with the participation of the Ministry of Transport and Communications

Spread the Word

-- Supported by the National Traffic Safety Committee, Advanced Conferences & Meetings is proud to launchinits 2edition, at The Intercontinental Hotel The City, Doha. This event constitutes a platform for developing car park management strategies and innovations for sustainable and liveable cities.The conference started with a keynote speech fromwho announced that the Ministry is currently undertaking several initiatives to implement GIS systems and smart applications which would assist all relevant entities in the country in terms of future parking plans, in addition to projects related to the National Road Safety Strategy. The Ministry has also recently launched several projects for the planning and development of road networks and means to support this development, including Qatar Parking Master Plan.brought together key officials and decision makers from Ministry of Transport and Communications, Public Works Authority, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Municipality and Environment, Ministry of Awqaf & Islamic Affairs, Ministry of Youth & Sports, Hamad International Airport, Hamad Medical Corporation, Msheireb Properties, and Atkins. This event featured exciting presentations among which we can mention: "The Importance of safety in parking and requirements"by Brig. Mohamed Al Malki, General Secretary of the National Traffic Safety Committee, "The future of smart parking technology in Qatar" by Dr. Hamid Menouar from Qatar Mobility Innovations Center, "Parking strategies around major sports venues in Qatar" by Moen Azimi from Arab Engineering Bureau, and a panel discussion on the "successful parking strategies and technologies for Qatar", moderated by Nabeel Al Zaka from Surface Mobility Consultants.The response to this event was hugely positive as delegates and sponsors enjoyed a stellar line-up of speakers as well as the opportunity to network with the industry's key decision makers. "Excellent conference" said the General Secretary of the National Traffic Safety Committee, "A well organised event with great contribution from speakers"" stated a Parking Expert from the Southend-On-Sea Borough Council, "Very good event as it showcases the technical and financial benefits of the new smart parking technologies compared to the conventional parking solutions" said the General Manager of IETG.was held with the participation of IETG-DongYang, Park Assist, Integrated Scientific Technologies, Skidata, IPD Group, MIC, RUUD Lighting, Jumbo Electromech, Actron, Nedap, Civic Smart, Telephony, Traffic Tech, and Scheidt&Bachmann.For more information about the conference, please visit www.smartparkingqatar.com