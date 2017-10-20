News By Tag
The Saudi Ministry of Municipality & Rural Affairs announced its Parking Privatisation plan at Smar
This event focuses on the development of car parks and parking facilities with the latest technologies for better living cities.
Under the patronage of the Ministry of Municipality and Rural Affairs and Supported by the General Authority of Civil Aviation and the Jeddah Development & Urban Regeneration Co.,Smart Parking KSAbrought together key officials and decision makers from the Ministry of Municipality and Rural Affairs, Arriyadh Development Authority, General Authority of Civil Aviation, Jeddah Development & Urban Regeneration Co., Ministry of National Guard, British Parking Association, Jeddah Economic Company, KAMC King Abdullah medical city, SAGIA Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority, King Abdullah Economic City, and many more.
Supply and demand analysis shows a shortage of parking solutions in KSA, where high demand is unmet by current on-street supply, as vehicle ownership in KSA has grown 24% in less than 10 years.
In wcj this event, MOMRA announced its Parking Privatisation plan where PPP reforms are driven by municipal transformation strategy, Fiscal Balance Program, Vision 2030, and privatisation program. MOMRA will seek to increase the level of private sector participation in the municipal sector to achieve clear key objectives, and it has already developed a plan to launch PPPs across 9 areas. Arriyadh Municipality is launching a paid parking pilot programme set to
decrease traffic congestion, increase safety of commuters, minimise the loss of time spent commuting, curtail pollution, and optimise government monetisation of existing governmental assets.
MOMRA highlighted the fact that investors expressed considerable excitement for the project, and will work to obtain the regulatory approvals needed to launch the project, in addition to launching RFP in the coming few weeks.
The seminar gave an overview on the KSA parking opportunities and plans, along with the Jeddah Parking Plan for 2018, and the Saudi Parking Management Master Plan timelines and specifications, among many other interesting topics, panel discussions and round tables.
Day 1 of the event featured key speakers among which we can mention: Eng. Khaled AlDeghaither, the General Supervisor of Public Administration for Investments Development of the Ministry of Municipality & Rural Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Abdulaziz A. Alghannam, the Director of Strategic Studies at Arriyadh Development Authority, Zulfiqar Ali, Vice President at the British Parking Association, and Nabeel Al Zaka, Executive Director at Surface Mobility Consultants.
Smart Parking KSA Seminar was held with the support of Easy Parking, N Parking, Makani, IDEX, IPS, Smart parking, Icad, Ipark, Trams, Park Forte, Qudra Tech, Skidata, and Mawgif.
For more information about the conference, please visit www.smartparkingsaudi.com
