Supporting Dubai's drainage, sewage and stormwater master plan
This event focuses on the implementation of strategic water network projects to optimise Dubai's drainage, wastewater treatment and storm water networks.
Supported by Dubai South, Future Drainage & Stormwater Networks Dubaibrought together key officials and decision makers from the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, the Ministry of Environment, Dubai Municipality, Abu Dhabi Municipality, Sharjah Municipality, Government of Dubai – Dubai South, Dubai Investments Park Development Company, Aecom, Atkins, parsons, Mott Macdonald, Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, Dar Group, and Masdar Institute of Science and wcj Technology. This event's rich programme featured exciting presentations among which we can mention: "Flood-Proofing the Modern Dubai for the Next Century" by Dr. Babak Bozorgy from MWH, now part of Stantec, "Storm water 4 challenges and 1 solution" by Stefan Weiss from Fränkische Rohrwerke, "Impacts of water treatment prior to discharge to stormwater networks" by Titia de Mes from Arcadis Middle East, in addition to several case studies, panel discussions and round tables.
The response to this event was hugely positive as delegates and sponsors enjoyed a stellar line-up of speakers as well as the opportunity to network with the industry's key decision makers. "Technology and innovation, brought by the expert to the experts" said a Chief Engineer at Abu Dhabi Municipality, "Excellent" stated a Senior Manager from Dubai South, "Upgrade your knowledge and take a look at the future" said a Senior Project Manager from the Ministry of Infrastructure, "Fantastic conference, informative, and well organised" stated a Mechanical Engineer from Dubai Municipality, "So satisfying to see such an excellent range of technical and professional focus on storm water" said the Director of Some.
Future Drainage & Stormwater Networks Dubai was held with the support of Polypipe, Taldeen, Normet, Rehau, Frankische, Bentley Systems, WT Burden, JPX Metallics, AVR, DC Serve, and Khatib & Alami.
For more information about the conference, please visit www.drainageandstormwaterdubai.com
