Casting call for various Projects

Casting call for Various project including brands, VM MART, VM Collection, DS Collection. Hollywood Movie and a Bollywood Movie.

-- INDIAN MODEL MANAGEMENT COMPANY (IMM), is now casting for various projects into segments of Print/TVC Shoot, Catalogue Shoot, including Bollywood and Hollywood Movie.Casting for Movies:A) Hollywood Movie "White House under threat"Plot of Movie: Film based on the hypothetical concept of Biggest Millitant Group attack on White House targeting the Mr. President of US. The films sorrounds around the Hero, who is Soldier in NATO Forces and deployed at the Syeria. How the person called, and thus the threat is down via great action sequence.Seeking Talent:Andrew (Lead Actor) Male, 25 to 37 Years.Muscular Body, Must know Martial Arts, Dance (Rock, Hip-hop, Salsa etc). Height: 6'0Any EthnicityElizabeth (Lead Actress)Female, 20 to 35 yearsSexy, Glamorous and Bold.Martial Arts, DanceEase to perform Bold scene and action sceneAny Ethnicity Height: 5'5 to 6'0Jack (Second Lead Actor) Male, 25 to 37 Years.Muscular Body, Must know Martial Arts, Dance (Rock, Hip-hop, Salsa etc).Any Ethnicity, Height: 6'0Simona (Second Lead Actress) Female, 20 to 35 yearsSexy, Glamorous and Bold.Martial Arts, DanceEase to perform Bold scene and action sceneAny Ethnicity, Height: 5'5 to 6'0Reit (Character Actress) Lady Army OfficerAge, 38 to 55 YearsDance, Action SceneAny Ethnicity, Height: 5'5 to 6'0Pay is NegotiableShoot Location: Washington (US), Arizona (US) and Moscow (Russia)Schedule: Production- 20 June. Release March 2018.Banner: ADDA FILMS LIMITED (UK)Financed by: ADDA FINANCE LIMITED (UK)B) Bollywood "Hum Tum aur uff Yeh Mohbat"Plot of Movie: Movie lies into category of Sweet Romantic Comedy (Family Drama). Film strikes on the latest trends of Love in college and support by family, with some confusion and so. Full of comedy and romance, scripted with emotions.Seeking:Arijit (Lead Actress) Male, 20 to 32 YearsAthletic BodyDancePassport: YesHeight: 5'10-6'2Pay: Rs. 20 to 30 LakhSoumya (Lead Actress) Female, 20 to 30 YearsSexy, slim and AthleticDanceHeight: 5'3-6'0Pay: Rs. 20 to 30 LakhGautam (Second Lead) Male, 20 to 32 YearsAthletic BodyDancePassport: YesHeight: 5'10-6'2Pay: Rs. 10 to 15 LakhSoumya (Second Lead Actress) Female, 20 to 30 YearsSexy, slim and AthleticDanceHeight: 5'3-6'0 Pay: Rs. 10 to 15 LakhShoot Duration: 97 Days.Shoot Location: Washington (US), Arizona (US) and Moscow (Russia)Schedule: Production- 20 May. Release Dec 2017.Banner: ADDA FILMS LIMITED (UK)Financed by: ADDA FINANCE LIMITED (UK)Print/Catalog/TVC ShootA) Catalog/TVC Shoot for VM MART (Website updation)Seeking 2 Male and 3 Female Models.Clothing: Casuals, Western Party Wear, Jeans and Denim.Theme of Shoot: WEBSITE CATALOGLocation: Sydney (Australia)Pay: USD 2000.00 per day (Rs. 125000 per day)Duration of Shoot: 8 Days.Male Model: 20 to 35 YearsHeight 5'11 to 6'2Muscular or Athletic BodyAny EthnicityFemale Model: 20 to 35 YearsHeight 5'2 to 6'2Slim and Sexy bodyBust 34 or higherAny EthnicityPassport: YesProduction Description:Category: Print + TVCTheme: Bathing Tub and Under Water ShootPay: $ 6000.00 (Rs. 3,50,000.00)Duration: 4 Shoot DaysLocation: ParisTalent:Female Model-Age - 20 to 42 YrsHeight: 5'5Exposure: YesNudity: NoBold Shoot: YesMale Model-Age- 20 to 32 yrsPassport: YesTerms and Condition:1. We (IMM) charge 40 % of talent fee as our commission.2. Travel, visa and accommodation will be taken care by Model/Artist except in project travel.3. In mail must specify the project name in subject while sending portfolio or audition link.4. All payment will be directly made to talent (not to agent).5. Payment will be through PAYCHEQUE/WIRE TRASNFER/NEFT/RTGS/PAYTMContact Details:Mail: afpconsultant@ gmail.com Whats app/Call: +33644640999