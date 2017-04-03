News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Casting call for various Projects
Casting call for Various project including brands, VM MART, VM Collection, DS Collection. Hollywood Movie and a Bollywood Movie.
Casting for Movies:
A) Hollywood Movie "White House under threat"
Plot of Movie: Film based on the hypothetical concept of Biggest Millitant Group attack on White House targeting the Mr. President of US. The films sorrounds around the Hero, who is Soldier in NATO Forces and deployed at the Syeria. How the person called, and thus the threat is down via great action sequence.
Seeking Talent:
Andrew (Lead Actor) Male, 25 to 37 Years.
Muscular Body, Must know Martial Arts, Dance (Rock, Hip-hop, Salsa etc). Height: 6'0
Any Ethnicity
Elizabeth (Lead Actress)
Female, 20 to 35 years
Sexy, Glamorous and Bold.
Martial Arts, Dance
Ease to perform Bold scene and action scene
Any Ethnicity Height: 5'5 to 6'0
Jack (Second Lead Actor) Male, 25 to 37 Years.
Muscular Body, Must know Martial Arts, Dance (Rock, Hip-hop, Salsa etc).
Any Ethnicity, Height: 6'0
Simona (Second Lead Actress) Female, 20 to 35 years
Sexy, Glamorous and Bold.
Martial Arts, Dance
Ease to perform Bold scene and action scene
Any Ethnicity, Height: 5'5 to 6'0
Reit (Character Actress) Lady Army Officer
Age, 38 to 55 Years
Dance, Action Scene
Any Ethnicity, Height: 5'5 to 6'0
Pay is Negotiable
Shoot Location: Washington (US), Arizona (US) and Moscow (Russia)
Schedule: Production- 20 June. Release March 2018.
Banner: ADDA FILMS LIMITED (UK)
Financed by: ADDA FINANCE LIMITED (UK)
B) Bollywood "Hum Tum aur uff Yeh Mohbat"
Plot of Movie: Movie lies into category of Sweet Romantic Comedy (Family Drama). Film strikes on the latest trends of Love in college and support by family, with some confusion and so. Full of comedy and romance, scripted with emotions.
Seeking:
Arijit (Lead Actress) Male, 20 to 32 Years
Athletic Body
Dance
Passport: Yes
Height: 5'10-6'2
Pay: Rs. 20 to 30 Lakh
Soumya (Lead Actress) Female, 20 to 30 Years
Sexy, slim and Athletic
Dance
Height: 5'3-6'0
Pay: Rs. 20 to 30 Lakh
Gautam (Second Lead) Male, 20 to 32 Years
Athletic Body
Dance
Passport: Yes
Height: 5'10-6'2
Pay: Rs. 10 to 15 Lakh
Soumya (Second Lead Actress) Female, 20 to 30 Years
Sexy, slim and Athletic
Dance
Height: 5'3-6'0 Pay: Rs. 10 to 15 Lakh
Shoot Duration: 97 Days.
Shoot Location: Washington (US), Arizona (US) and Moscow (Russia)
Schedule: Production- 20 May. Release Dec 2017.
Banner: ADDA FILMS LIMITED (UK)
Financed by: ADDA FINANCE LIMITED (UK)
Print/Catalog/
A) Catalog/TVC Shoot for VM MART (Website updation)
Seeking 2 Male and 3 Female Models.
Clothing: Casuals, Western Party Wear, Jeans and Denim.
Theme of Shoot: WEBSITE CATALOG
Location: Sydney (Australia)
Pay: USD 2000.00 per day (Rs. 125000 per day)
Duration of Shoot: 8 Days.
Male Model: 20 to 35 Years
Height 5'11 to 6'2
Muscular or Athletic Body
Any Ethnicity
Female Model: 20 to 35 Years
Height 5'2 to 6'2
Slim and Sexy body
Bust 34 or higher
Any Ethnicity
Passport: Yes
B) Seeking 2 Female and 2 Male Model for VM Sampoo Summer 2017
Production Description:
Category: Print + TVC
Theme: Bathing Tub and Under Water Shoot
Pay: $ 6000.00 (Rs. 3,50,000.00)
Duration: 4 Shoot Days
Location: Paris
Talent:
Female Model-
Age - 20 to 42 Yrs
Height: 5'5
Exposure: Yes
Nudity: No
Bold Shoot: Yes
Male Model-
Age- 20 to 32 yrs
Passport: Yes
Terms and Condition:
1. We (IMM) charge 40 % of talent fee as our commission.
2. Travel, visa and accommodation will be taken care by Model/Artist except in project travel.
3. In mail must specify the project name in subject while sending portfolio or audition link.
4. All payment will be directly made to talent (not to agent).
5. Payment will be through PAYCHEQUE/WIRE TRASNFER/NEFT/
Contact Details:
Mail: afpconsultant@
Whats app/Call: +33644640999
Contact
Nicole Karkovow
IMM
***@indiamm.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse