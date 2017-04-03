 
Industry News





Casting call for various Projects

Casting call for Various project including brands, VM MART, VM Collection, DS Collection. Hollywood Movie and a Bollywood Movie.
 
 
MUMBAI, India - April 8, 2017 - PRLog -- INDIAN MODEL MANAGEMENT COMPANY (IMM), is now casting for various projects into segments of Print/TVC Shoot, Catalogue Shoot, including Bollywood and Hollywood Movie.

Casting for Movies:

A) Hollywood Movie "White House under threat"

Plot of Movie: Film based on the hypothetical concept of Biggest Millitant Group attack on White House targeting the Mr. President of US. The films sorrounds around the Hero, who is Soldier in NATO Forces and deployed at the Syeria. How the person called, and thus the threat is down via great action sequence.

Seeking Talent:

Andrew (Lead Actor)  Male, 25 to 37 Years.

Muscular Body, Must know Martial Arts, Dance (Rock, Hip-hop, Salsa etc). Height: 6'0

Any Ethnicity

Elizabeth (Lead Actress)

  Female, 20 to 35 years

Sexy, Glamorous and Bold.

Martial Arts, Dance

Ease to perform Bold scene and action scene

Any Ethnicity Height: 5'5 to 6'0

Jack (Second Lead Actor)  Male, 25 to 37 Years.

Muscular Body, Must know Martial Arts, Dance (Rock, Hip-hop, Salsa etc).

Any Ethnicity, Height: 6'0

Simona (Second Lead Actress)  Female, 20 to 35 years

Sexy, Glamorous and Bold.

Martial Arts, Dance

Ease to perform Bold scene and action scene

Any Ethnicity, Height: 5'5 to 6'0
Reit (Character Actress)  Lady Army Officer

Age, 38 to 55 Years

Dance, Action Scene

Any Ethnicity, Height: 5'5 to 6'0

Pay is Negotiable

Shoot Location: Washington (US), Arizona (US) and Moscow (Russia)

Schedule: Production- 20 June. Release March 2018.

Banner: ADDA FILMS LIMITED (UK)

Financed by: ADDA FINANCE LIMITED (UK)

B) Bollywood "Hum Tum aur uff Yeh Mohbat"

Plot of Movie:  Movie lies into category of Sweet Romantic Comedy (Family Drama). Film strikes on the latest trends of Love in college and support by family, with some confusion and so. Full of comedy and romance, scripted with emotions.

Seeking:

Arijit (Lead Actress)  Male, 20 to 32 Years

Athletic Body

Dance

Passport: Yes

Height: 5'10-6'2

  Pay: Rs. 20 to 30 Lakh
Soumya (Lead Actress)  Female, 20 to 30 Years

Sexy, slim and Athletic

Dance

Height: 5'3-6'0

  Pay: Rs. 20 to 30 Lakh
Gautam (Second Lead)  Male, 20 to 32 Years

Athletic Body

Dance

Passport: Yes

Height: 5'10-6'2

  Pay: Rs. 10 to 15 Lakh
Soumya (Second Lead Actress)  Female, 20 to 30 Years

Sexy, slim and Athletic

Dance

Height: 5'3-6'0  Pay: Rs. 10 to 15 Lakh

Shoot Duration: 97 Days.

Shoot Location: Washington (US), Arizona (US) and Moscow (Russia)

Schedule: Production- 20 May. Release Dec 2017.

Banner: ADDA FILMS LIMITED (UK)

Financed by: ADDA FINANCE LIMITED (UK)

Print/Catalog/TVC Shoot

A)     Catalog/TVC Shoot for VM MART (Website updation)

Seeking 2 Male and 3 Female Models.

Clothing: Casuals, Western Party Wear, Jeans and Denim.

Theme of Shoot: WEBSITE CATALOG

Location: Sydney (Australia)

Pay: USD 2000.00 per day (Rs. 125000 per day)

Duration of Shoot: 8 Days.

Male Model: 20 to 35 Years

         Height 5'11 to 6'2

         Muscular or Athletic Body

         Any Ethnicity

Female Model: 20 to 35 Years

         Height 5'2 to 6'2

         Slim and Sexy body

         Bust 34 or higher

         Any Ethnicity

Passport: Yes

B)   Seeking 2 Female and 2 Male Model for VM Sampoo Summer 2017
Production Description:

Category: Print + TVC

Theme: Bathing Tub and Under Water Shoot

Pay: $ 6000.00 (Rs. 3,50,000.00)

Duration: 4 Shoot Days

Location: Paris

Talent:

Female Model-

Age - 20 to 42 Yrs

Height: 5'5

Exposure: Yes

Nudity: No

Bold Shoot: Yes

Male Model-

Age- 20 to 32 yrs

Passport: Yes

Terms and Condition:

1.       We (IMM) charge 40 % of talent fee as our commission.

2.       Travel, visa and accommodation will be taken care by Model/Artist except in project travel.

3.       In mail must specify the project name in subject while sending portfolio or audition link.

4.       All payment will be directly made to talent (not to agent).

5.       Payment will be through PAYCHEQUE/WIRE TRASNFER/NEFT/RTGS/PAYTM

Contact Details:

Mail: afpconsultant@gmail.com

Whats app/Call: +33644640999

Contact
Nicole Karkovow
IMM
***@indiamm.in
