Fashion Modeling Workshop and Online Acting and Fashion Classes for Diploma Courses.

--IMM is a Paris and Miami based model agency that has provided a superior service to its clients for over two years, along with a dedication to finding the next new faces and building a repertoire of both models and clients that enable us to set standards that other model agencies strive to achieve.Indian model management is a stable and reliable partner of the biggest model agencies in the world, that supplies them with the new faces and professional models from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, United States, Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan and other European and Asian countries, where the scouts and representatives of IMM are focusing on discovering talents and transforming them into future models.Affordable Professional Modeling Workshops for Young, Aspiring ModelsDevelop your modeling skills with our professional model training workshops for aspiring female models ages 4 yrs to Adults. We offer a variety of affordable workshops that will provide you with the knowledge, skills and tools to be a successful working model.Workshops are held on Saturdays & Sundays at different time slots for each age group (4 – 13 & 14 – Adults). You can register for individual workshops of your choice. Maximum of 25 attendees per workshop session."Modeling & Runway" WorkshopThis 2-hour workshop is an introduction to the basics of modeling and runway. For ages 4 – Adults.What you will learn:• Introduction to the Modeling Industry.• Basic Runway Techniques.• Interviewing skills.• How to build your confidence and self-esteem.• How to find an agent/agency.• The Atlanta modeling market.• Modeling Terminology.• Types of modeling jobs (Showroom, Tradeshow, Brand Ambassadors, Commercial, Editorial, Runway, etc.)• How to gain experience and build up your modeling resume.• Promotional Materials: Headshots, Compcards, Resumes, websites etc."Interviews & Auditions" WorkshopThis 2-hour workshop trains models on preparation for your interviews and auditions, and how to successfully book gigs. For ages 4 – Adults.What you will learn:• How to prepare for an audition or go-see.• What to wear to a interview/audition.• What casting directors look for.• How to make a great first impression.• How to pack a "model bag".• Memorizing script.• Improv for auditions.• Monologues.When enrolling in an acting program at the IMM Film Academy's acting school, students can expect to take the following courses depending on the curriculum of the workshop or program in which they enrolled, all you can study online too.Movement Scene Study I Acting for Film and TelevisionVoice Acting for Film I Introductory Audition TechniqueMonologues Improvisation Performance Analysis: American CinemaOpen Casting Audition Technique First Semester PerformanceFilm Craft Voice and Movement Acting for Film Production WorkshopMeisner Acting Technique Business of Acting and AuditionSpeech Acting for Film II Stage to ScreenShakespeare Combat for Film Advanced Scene Study: Stage to ScreenScene Study II Acting for Television Advanced Acting Technique: Method, ImprovisationText Analysis Episodic Styles Advanced Combat for FilmMask and Clown Advanced Movement Advanced Speech: Accent and DialectBallroom Dance Physical Theatre Advanced Audition Technique and Business SkillsOur international students come from a range of different countries and locations including Brazil, Mexico, India, Hong Kong, France, Japan, China, United Kingdom, Russia, Germany and many more. American students travel from all across the country to attend one of the most well-known and notable acting schools in the world.Courses Start from April 13, 2017.