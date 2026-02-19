IntrusionIQ™ Introduces a Disruptive, AI-to-Alarm Bridge for the Global Security Market

By: Custom Systems LLC

-- IntrusionIQ™, an innovation from Custom Systems, LLC, today announced the global launch of its first-to-market AI camera-to-alarm bridge technology, designed to transform how analytic camera detections integrate with traditional alarm systems.IntrusionIQ™converts analytic camera events into standard alarm zone outputs—without transmitting video, without cloud dependency, and without recurring monitoring fees for video verification. The result is a secure, privacy-focused, infrastructure-friendly solution that enables integrators to modernize intrusion systems while leveraging existing alarm panels and central monitoring workflows.A New Category: AI Camera Analytics to Standard Alarm ZonesFor decades, intrusion systems have relied on motion detectors and perimeter devices largely unchanged in architecture. Meanwhile, analytic cameras have advanced rapidly—but integration with legacy alarm panels has required costly video transmission, cloud verification services, or proprietary ecosystems.IntrusionIQ™bridges that gap.The system translates analytic detection events into standard alarm panel zones, without using relays, allowing alarm panels to process camera-verified events as conventional zone inputs.This enables:Use of existing UL central monitoring stationsCompatibility with current alarm panelsTransmission via traditional signal transmission pathsElimination of off-site video verification costsReduction of privacy & cybersecurity exposure"IntrusionIQ™was developed out of field experience and an industry structure that places disproportionate economic and operational burdens on independent integrators,"said Joseph Trillo, GM. "Integrators design, install, program, and service these systems, yet they are often required to absorb recurring monitoring or video verification fees charged by central stations. I was unwilling to remain locked into any single camera manufacturer, alarm panel brand, or central station ecosystem. Integrators deserve architectural freedom and the ability to choose best-in-class components without proprietary constraints."Designed for Professional IntegratorsIntrusionIQ™was built specifically for professional security integrators and monitoring providers seeking to deliver enhanced verification without redesigning entire infrastructures or transmitting & receiving remote video.Key attributes include:Ethernet-based communication with analytic camerasNo required video storage or transmissionSeamless integration into established alarm signaling pathsNo additional wiring to camera neededBy converting intelligent camera detections into recognized alarm events, IntrusionIQ™supports verified alarm workflows without requiring video to leave the premises.Privacy-Focused by DesignUnlike cloud-dependent solutions, IntrusionIQ™processes analytic events locally and outputs standard alarm signals. There is no requirement to transmit video clips to third-party verification centers, reducing data liability and operational expense.Disrupting a 30-Year Status QuoSecurity professionals have long relied on conventional motion detection technologies. IntrusionIQ™introduces a structural shift: enabling advanced analytic detection to function as a direct replacement for legacy motion zones—while maintaining compatibility with the alarm infrastructure already in place.The result is a cost-effective modernization path for commercial and residential intrusion systems globally.IntrusionIQ™will exhibit at ISC West, March 25–27, in Las Vegas. Security integrators, monitoring providers, and industry partners are invited to visit IntrusionIQ™