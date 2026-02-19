News By Tag
IntrusionIQ™ Introduces a Disruptive, AI-to-Alarm Bridge for the Global Security Market
By: Custom Systems LLC
IntrusionIQ™
A New Category: AI Camera Analytics to Standard Alarm Zones
For decades, intrusion systems have relied on motion detectors and perimeter devices largely unchanged in architecture. Meanwhile, analytic cameras have advanced rapidly—but integration with legacy alarm panels has required costly video transmission, cloud verification services, or proprietary ecosystems.
IntrusionIQ™
The system translates analytic detection events into standard alarm panel zones, without using relays, allowing alarm panels to process camera-verified events as conventional zone inputs.
This enables:
Use of existing UL central monitoring stations
Compatibility with current alarm panels
Transmission via traditional signal transmission paths
Elimination of off-site video verification costs
Reduction of privacy & cybersecurity exposure
"IntrusionIQ™
Designed for Professional Integrators
IntrusionIQ™
Key attributes include:
Ethernet-based communication with analytic cameras
No required video storage or transmission
Seamless integration into established alarm signaling paths
No additional wiring to camera needed
By converting intelligent camera detections into recognized alarm events, IntrusionIQ™
Privacy-Focused by Design
Unlike cloud-dependent solutions, IntrusionIQ™
Disrupting a 30-Year Status Quo
Security professionals have long relied on conventional motion detection technologies. IntrusionIQ™
The result is a cost-effective modernization path for commercial and residential intrusion systems globally.
IntrusionIQ™
https://intrusioniq.ai
Contact
IntrusionIQ™
***@intrusioniq.ai
