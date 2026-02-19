 
News By Tag
* Security
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Security
* More Industries...
News By Location
* West Warwick
  Rhode Island
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2026
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019

IntrusionIQ™ Introduces a Disruptive, AI-to-Alarm Bridge for the Global Security Market

By: Custom Systems LLC
 
WEST WARWICK, R.I. - Feb. 24, 2026 - PRLog -- IntrusionIQ™, an innovation from Custom Systems, LLC, today announced the global launch of its first-to-market AI camera-to-alarm bridge technology, designed to transform how analytic camera detections integrate with traditional alarm systems.

IntrusionIQ™ converts analytic camera events into standard alarm zone outputs—without transmitting video, without cloud dependency, and without recurring monitoring fees for video verification. The result is a secure, privacy-focused, infrastructure-friendly solution that enables integrators to modernize intrusion systems while leveraging existing alarm panels and central monitoring workflows.

A New Category: AI Camera Analytics to Standard Alarm Zones

For decades, intrusion systems have relied on motion detectors and perimeter devices largely unchanged in architecture. Meanwhile, analytic cameras have advanced rapidly—but integration with legacy alarm panels has required costly video transmission, cloud verification services, or proprietary ecosystems.

IntrusionIQ™ bridges that gap.

The system translates analytic detection events into standard alarm panel zones, without using relays, allowing alarm panels to process camera-verified events as conventional zone inputs.

This enables:
Use of existing UL central monitoring stations
Compatibility with current alarm panels
Transmission via traditional signal transmission paths
Elimination of off-site video verification costs
Reduction of privacy & cybersecurity exposure

"IntrusionIQ™ was developed out of field experience and an industry structure that places disproportionate economic and operational burdens on independent integrators," said Joseph Trillo, GM. "Integrators design, install, program, and service these systems, yet they are often required to absorb recurring monitoring or video verification fees charged by central stations. I was unwilling to remain locked into any single camera manufacturer, alarm panel brand, or central station ecosystem. Integrators deserve architectural freedom and the ability to choose best-in-class components without proprietary constraints."

Designed for Professional Integrators

IntrusionIQ™ was built specifically for professional security integrators and monitoring providers seeking to deliver enhanced verification without redesigning entire infrastructures or transmitting & receiving remote video.

Key attributes include:

Ethernet-based communication with analytic cameras
No required video storage or transmission
Seamless integration into established alarm signaling paths
No additional wiring to camera needed

By converting intelligent camera detections into recognized alarm events, IntrusionIQ™ supports verified alarm workflows without requiring video to leave the premises.

Privacy-Focused by Design

Unlike cloud-dependent solutions, IntrusionIQ™ processes analytic events locally and outputs standard alarm signals. There is no requirement to transmit video clips to third-party verification centers, reducing data liability and operational expense.

Disrupting a 30-Year Status Quo

Security professionals have long relied on conventional motion detection technologies. IntrusionIQ™ introduces a structural shift: enabling advanced analytic detection to function as a direct replacement for legacy motion zones—while maintaining compatibility with the alarm infrastructure already in place.

The result is a cost-effective modernization path for commercial and residential intrusion systems globally.

IntrusionIQ™ will exhibit at ISC West, March 25–27, in Las Vegas. Security integrators, monitoring providers, and industry partners are invited to visit IntrusionIQ™.
https://intrusioniq.ai

Contact
IntrusionIQ™
***@intrusioniq.ai
End
Source:Custom Systems LLC
Email:***@intrusioniq.ai Email Verified
Tags:Security
Industry:Security
Location:West Warwick - Rhode Island - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Feb 24, 2026 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share