IMM Helpine and Casting call for various Projects
IMM Released a Helpline for Fashion,Modeling, Photography, Acting and Film Crew Career Enhancement and Casting call for various projects. Helpline- +44-7537121797
This Helpline, guide the models, artist, crew etc to get new work, train them and provide various links to get themselve promoted.
Helpline- +44-7537121797
Casting Call for the Projects:
1. Male and Female Model needed for Calvin Klein Undergarment Shoot.
2. Female Model needed for the NIKE Sports Bra
3. Male and Female Model needed for the Jack and Jones Clothing
4. Male, Female Model and Child Artist needed for British Airways Shoot.
5. Female Model needed for the Jewelry and Clothing Brand.
Terms and Condition:
1. We charge 40 % of the Talent Fee as commission
2. Travel, Accommodation and Visa, talent have to manage.
3. We don't take any upfront money or registration charges
4. Advance will be paid only after VISA clearance.
Link for Details: http://indiamm.in/
Contact Details:
Mail: afpconsultant@
Website: www.indiamm.in
Contact Us:
France: +33-644640999 (Whts app)
UK: +44-7537121797 (Whats app)- Helpline for Fashion and Acting Career.
US: +1 786-322-5900 (Only Call)
About IMM
IMM as key for a model's career What can make or break a model's career is the modeling agency they are signed with. Modeling agencies and supermodel agencies are so many, that finding the right one to represent you might prove more difficult than you thnk. IMM is only the agency that best suits the type of modeling work you want to do, might be like looking for a needle in a haystack, so for that reason it's good to know a thing or two about supermodel agencies, and what they have to offer in terms of professional and amateur modeling alike. The main duty of the IMM for that matter is to guide their models and to build their careers as models. Professional models who take modeling seriously and who are looking to stay in the business for longer, would expect nothing less than being given the necessary guidance in order to secure strong careers as supermodels. When you start out as a model, you will notice that there are too many super model agencies to choose from. You should concentrate on a few which you think suit best with your ideals and thoughts for your career as a model. Supermodel agencies aim to sign up with as many models as they can, so when you introduce yourself to a modeling agency or agent and they are interested in you, you have the right to choose the terms for your contract, should you wish to sign with them. But do make sure you know what kind of a modeling agency you are dealing with and what they have to offer for your prospective career as the next supermodel. Generally speaking, supermodel agencies are no different to any other modeling agencies. Both aim to work with modeling talent in whom they see supermodel potential. If there is one thing that might set super model agencies apart from your regular modeling agencies, is that supermodel agencies tend to represent many supermodels.
Contact
Prakash
Indian Model Management Company
***@indiamm.in
End
