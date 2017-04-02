 
April 2017





Marketing Expert Patrick McFadden Will Speak at Virginia State University

Patrick McFadden speaks to business students at Virginia State University
 
 
Patrick McFadden VSU Virginia State University
Patrick McFadden VSU Virginia State University
 
RICHMOND, Va. - April 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Business owner and small business marketing expert Patrick McFadden will guest teach at Virginia State University when he visits the VSU campus on April 27. McFadden will speak to business students, and invited guests.

Named a marketing thought leader by American Express OPEN, McFadden draws on his practical, in the trenches, real world years of experience to bring audiences of all kinds to the point where they can see possibilities. He writes and speaks about strategic marketing, the way context changes results, differentiation, being a practitioner, and most of all, giving more than you take. He has written over 500 articles that have been published on sites such as Yahoo! Small Business, Business2Community, Medium, LinkedIn Pulse, Greater Richmond Small Business Development Center, Infusionsoft, First Carolina Corporate Credit Union and more.

McFadden is President of Indispensable Marketing. He leads the firm from one audacious idea that marketing for a small business can be effective, actionable and strategic when practiced in a process fashion.

"Virginia State University is an innovative institution," says Jonathan M. Young, VSU Director of Corporate Relations. "As a change agent, McFadden will no doubt highlight the importance of real world skills for the next generation of business leaders."

About

Virginia State University, founded in 1882, is one of Virginia's two land-grant institutions, and is located 20 minutes south of Richmond in the village of Ettrick. At VSU, we are proudly committed to: providing a transformative experience for our students, strategically investing in our academic programs, embracing our position as a top Land Grant University, embracing our role as Virginia's Opportunity University, and partnering together as a University to tell our story.

Our aim is to refine "soft skills", augment career awareness, and develop "real world" skills not often learned in a traditional classroom!

         ###

Patrick is currently involved in a number of marketing projects with local business owners and organizations. His newsletter is known as one of the most educational and informative for small to midsize businesses in the world. Find more information about Patrick at http://indispensablemarketing.com/

