OSAW Envisions Elevating the Scientific Instrument Manufacturing to Next Level
OSAW (Oriental Science Apparatus Workshops), Estd. in 1919 is pioneer into Manufacturing and Exports of Scientific, Research, Engineering, Agriculture and Lab Equipment with a Success Story and Great Achievement Milestone of 99 Yrs
By 1949, OSAW Business heritage was inherited to the next generation by Shri Pannalal. Next 3 decades were remarkable for OSAW with almost a little competition in market and the period can be quoted ideally the best in terms of growth and diversification perspective for the company. By this time the company already had achieved a remarkable reputation in Scientific, Research and Education fraternity. OSAW soon after gaining the strong hold on market in Indian subcontinent by mid of 19th century flourished and diversified the core operations with the major focus towards Exports.
With the flourishing business, firm reputation, growing demand in market and heritage passing to next generations, with the advent of technology era, where new technology, education system, scope into scientific research and cross border business opportunities were growing, there was a need of a young, dynamic, committed and strong leadership at OSAW to take it to next level. Shri Panna Lal identified all the skills and commitments in his Grandson, Mr. Neeraj Garg; Therefore in 1990 to fulfill the dream of his Maternal Grandfather, Mr. Neeraj Garg resigned from his job and joined OSAW. His journey was not that smooth; Although OSAW was on peak of its reputation and business at the time, new entrants in industry and variation in market required a great hard work, vision to compete with the new market requirements and understanding the global market environment. Dedication, Technical Excellence and Business Instinct of Mr. Neeraj Garg opened up new opportunities and helped the company to channelize the exports and become pioneer exporter of Scientific and Laboratory Equipment in various South Asian, European and South African Countries. Person with Strong Commitments, Firm Dedication and Kind by Heart, Mr. Neeraj lead OSAW towards new success milestones but also helped and encouraged other entrants in the sector to grow. Therefore he was not a key person for OSAW, his efforts elevated the entire segment of manufacturing of scientific instruments and Indian exports gained a great reputation across globe for its quality. Not just the successful leadership of 3 generations at OSAW created a niche for OSAW in the Industry; it also brought Ambala on the Global Map with a great reputation for Scientific and Laboratory Instrument Manufacturing hub in India. Ambala turned into major scientific instruments manufacturing hub and also other skill development industries had begun to take their roots. So OSAW with its inception in 1919 with almost no competition not just enveloped a great reputation for itself in the market but also elevated the socio-economic status of the Ambala as well as reputation of Indian Manufacturing sector in Scientific Instruments. OSAW had carried out the trendsetting example of reputation and success towards "Make In India" concept for the country almost 9 decade before even this term was coined.
Now OSAW which was originally OSAW 1919 is under the expert leadership of Mr. Neeraj Garg and and Ms. Manisha Garg, who not just got the heritage in legacy but also justified their strength in past 2 decades and are committed towards the vision of Shri Nand Lal and their Grandfather, Shri Panna Lal. Mr. Neeraj with his Technical Excellence, Expertise of operations, Marketing, Finances and Business insights, now envisions creating the next decade success story for OSAW with new tie-ups, expansions, diversification and competition with the new developments in Education, Research, Scientific, Agricultural, Engineering and Defence sector. With their latest coined Tag Line: "Precision in Perfection", OSAW will focus for exploring the new opportunities and elevate the benchmarks to next level and position for Scientific and Research Instrument Manufacturing in India.
Registered and Corporate Office (Ambala, India):
The Oriental Science Apparatus Workshops (OSAW)
An ISO 9001-2008 Certified Company
76 HSIIDC, Industrial Estate, Ambala Cantt. – 133001 (Haryana), India.
Sales and Customer Support: +91-946 685 1455
Whatsapp: +91-720 605 2306
Voice: +91-981 200 2306 (Associates, Partner and Institutional Sales Global Queries)
E-mail: contact@osawglobal.com, exports@osawglobal.com
