OSAW Moisture Meter - Agriculture Equipment
Highly Accurate & Precision Moisture Meter by OSAW helped Farmers and Traders across India for decades in Maintaining the Quality of their Farm Produce and Seed Quality
OSAW Models of Digital Moisture Testing Moisture Meters (Agriculture Equipment by The Oriental Science Apparatus Workshops, OSAW - Manufacturer, Exporter and Suppliers Since 1919)
Cat No: 40471
Cat No: 40472
Cat No: 40432
Moisture Meter Specificiations : Cat No: 40471
- Range: 8 to 40%
- Accuracy: 0.2%
- Display: 3 Seven Segment FND
- Principle: Measurement of Resistance
- Weight: 10 Kg. (Approx.)
- Power: 9V DC (6 Dry Cells R Type) or 230 V AC, 50 Hz Through Mains
- Size: 30 * 17 * 20 cms.
- Temperature Compension: Automatic
- Features: Low Battery Indication, No need of code selection, Display of all Error Conditions and Communication with Printer / PC (Optional)
Features for Moisture Meter OSAW : Cat No: 40472
- Range: 3.5 to 40%
- Accuracy: 0.2%
- Display: 3 Seven Segment FND
- Principle: Measurement of Resistance
- Weight: 10 Kg (Approx.)
- Power: 9V DC (6 Dry Cells R Type) or 230 V AC, 50 Hz Through Mains
- Size: 30 * 17 * 20 cms
- Temperature Compension: Automatic
- Features: Low Battery Indication, Check Facility for Calibration, Display of all Error Conditions, Direct Display of Moisture Percentage, No Mathematical Calculations and Communication with Printer / PC (Optional)
OSAW Moisture Meter : Cat No: 40432 - Specifications
- Range: 8 to 40%
- Accuracy: 0.2%
- Display: 3 Seven Segment FND
- Principle: Measurement of Resistance
- Weight: 24 Kg (Approx.)
- Power: 9V DC (6 Dry Cells R Type) or 230 V AC, 50 Hz Through Adaptor
- Size: 45 * 22 * 33 cms
- Temperature Compension: Automatic
- Features: Low Battery Indication, Display of all Error Conditions, No need for code Selection and Communication with Printer / PC (Optional)
Apart frm these models, OSAW India also developed another Model, Portable Moisture Meter, which is among the highly in-demand agriculture equipment by the company.
For more information visit: http://www.osawglobal.com
Contact
Oriental Science Apparatus Workshops (OSAW India)
9896312306
contact@osawglobal.com
