OSAW Moisture Meter - Agriculture Equipment

-- Agricultural Producers and Farmers knows that the key to high quality crop is proper moisture monitoring, whether the phase is Pre Harvest or Post Harvest. OSAW Digital Moisture Meters are used to measure moisture content in Grains, Pulses, Seeds and Crop with high level of accuracy. It is based on the principle – Moisture Content is determined by measuring the Electrical Conductivity of the material, which always is proportional to the percentage content of the Moisture. OSAW Moisture Meters are calibrated for Food Grains, Pulses, Oil Seeds and Vegetable Seeds etc.OSAW Models of Digital Moisture Testing Moisture Meters (Agriculture Equipment by The Oriental Science Apparatus Workshops, OSAW - Manufacturer, Exporter and Suppliers Since 1919)Cat No: 40471Cat No: 40472Cat No: 40432Moisture Meter Specificiations : Cat No: 40471- Range: 8 to 40%- Accuracy: 0.2%- Display: 3 Seven Segment FND- Principle: Measurement of Resistance- Weight: 10 Kg. (Approx.)- Power: 9V DC (6 Dry Cells R Type) or 230 V AC, 50 Hz Through Mains- Size: 30 * 17 * 20 cms.- Temperature Compension: Automatic- Features: Low Battery Indication, No need of code selection, Display of all Error Conditions and Communication with Printer / PC (Optional)Features for Moisture Meter OSAW : Cat No: 40472- Range: 3.5 to 40%- Accuracy: 0.2%- Display: 3 Seven Segment FND- Principle: Measurement of Resistance- Weight: 10 Kg (Approx.)- Power: 9V DC (6 Dry Cells R Type) or 230 V AC, 50 Hz Through Mains- Size: 30 * 17 * 20 cms- Temperature Compension: Automatic- Features: Low Battery Indication, Check Facility for Calibration, Display of all Error Conditions, Direct Display of Moisture Percentage, No Mathematical Calculations and Communication with Printer / PC (Optional)OSAW Moisture Meter : Cat No: 40432 - Specifications- Range: 8 to 40%- Accuracy: 0.2%- Display: 3 Seven Segment FND- Principle: Measurement of Resistance- Weight: 24 Kg (Approx.)- Power: 9V DC (6 Dry Cells R Type) or 230 V AC, 50 Hz Through Adaptor- Size: 45 * 22 * 33 cms- Temperature Compension: Automatic- Features: Low Battery Indication, Display of all Error Conditions, No need for code Selection and Communication with Printer / PC (Optional)Apart frm these models, OSAW India also developed another Model, Portable Moisture Meter, which is among the highly in-demand agriculture equipment by the company.