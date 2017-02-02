 
Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

3D Foam Sculpting Studio, Mathura (UP), India

Glyptic Arts with its Corporate Office and Studio at Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), India specialises in Customised Architectural Elevations, Sculptures, 3D Signage, Promotional Mascots, Themed set up for Events or Weddings etc....
 
 
Glyptic Arts, Mathura
Glyptic Arts, Mathura
 
MATHURA, India - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Glyptic Arts, a Professional 3D Foam Sculpting and Carving Studio specializes into Creative and Innovative Expertise to Implement the EPS Foam and GRC Material (Glass Fibre Reinforced) Structures for the wide and diverse usage in form of Sculptures, Unique Signage, 3D Enlargements, 3D Advertising Displays, Architectural Elevations etc. The process is extremely fast and accurate and cost effective than traditional hand carving methods.

Pioneers into Artistic 3D Foam Carvings, Glyptic helped various industry vertical and businesses in past decade in creating spectacular products. So for Artistic Innovations, Innovative Advertising Solutions and Businesses looking to Improve the Process with automated 3D Carvings or Structures, Glyptic offers the Future of Innovation with ......endless imaginations. So anything where you want the 3rd Direction (3D), your search stops at GlypticArt Studio.


Uses, Benifits and Adantages of 3D Foam Sculptures:


• Creates and Extra Edge to Advertising, Branding and Promotional Campaigns for an Organisation / Company by engaging guerilla advertising concepts to your promotional campaigns and activities
• Very effective and cost competent solution for the BTL Activity and Outdoor / On-Ground Activation Campaigns
• Possibility to create Sculpture or Sculpted Products of any size with creative fineness
• 3D Signage and Promotional Mascots undoubetedly gives an extra edge and unmatched visibility to any Advertising Campaign
• 3D Foam Sculpted Architectural Elevations, False Ceilings, 3D Wall Murals and Themed Interiors comes with quality finishing and durability
• Themed Environments for Events, Wedding, Films, Threater and Television is not only cost effective but also provides possibility for innovation and endless imagination

Sculptures | 3D Enlargements | 3D Signages | Theme Environments
Glyptic Arts (Office & Studio): B-57, Near Airtel Tower, NH2, Chhatikara, Uttar Pradesh
Contact: 07055660088 | E: glypticarts@gmail.com | www.glypticarts.com
Source: http://www.ashugaur.com/3d-foam-sculpting-studio-mathura-...

Media Contact
Glyptic Arts (Medial Coordination: Komal Chauhan)
9821181340
business@eixil.com
Click to Share