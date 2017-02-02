News By Tag
3D Foam Sculpting Studio, Mathura (UP), India
Glyptic Arts with its Corporate Office and Studio at Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), India specialises in Customised Architectural Elevations, Sculptures, 3D Signage, Promotional Mascots, Themed set up for Events or Weddings etc....
Pioneers into Artistic 3D Foam Carvings, Glyptic helped various industry vertical and businesses in past decade in creating spectacular products. So for Artistic Innovations, Innovative Advertising Solutions and Businesses looking to Improve the Process with automated 3D Carvings or Structures, Glyptic offers the Future of Innovation with ......endless imaginations. So anything where you want the 3rd Direction (3D), your search stops at GlypticArt Studio.
Uses, Benifits and Adantages of 3D Foam Sculptures:
• Creates and Extra Edge to Advertising, Branding and Promotional Campaigns for an Organisation / Company by engaging guerilla advertising concepts to your promotional campaigns and activities
• Very effective and cost competent solution for the BTL Activity and Outdoor / On-Ground Activation Campaigns
• Possibility to create Sculpture or Sculpted Products of any size with creative fineness
• 3D Signage and Promotional Mascots undoubetedly gives an extra edge and unmatched visibility to any Advertising Campaign
• 3D Foam Sculpted Architectural Elevations, False Ceilings, 3D Wall Murals and Themed Interiors comes with quality finishing and durability
• Themed Environments for Events, Wedding, Films, Threater and Television is not only cost effective but also provides possibility for innovation and endless imagination
Sculptures | 3D Enlargements | 3D Signages | Theme Environments
Glyptic Arts (Office & Studio): B-57, Near Airtel Tower, NH2, Chhatikara, Uttar Pradesh
Contact: 07055660088 | E: glypticarts@
Source: http://www.ashugaur.com/
Media Contact
Glyptic Arts (Medial Coordination:
9821181340
business@eixil.com
