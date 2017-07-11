Manisha Garg, Director OSAW - Pillar of Success for the Scientific Heritage

Oriental Science Apparatus Workshops (OSAW India) is Pioneer Manufacturer, Exporter and Supplier of Scientific, Research, Laboratory and Agriculture Equipment Since 1919.

--), a dynamic personality, excellent communication skills and problem troubleshooting abilities is a pillar of growth and innovation for the organisation for last 2 decades. With Interior Designing and Creative mindset with a blend of demonstrated leadership strengths and proven ability to manage multiple responsibilities in a fast-paced environment with critical deadlines, Ms. Manisha's managerial decisions and dynamic initiatives had delivered unbelievable results for the company.Manisha Garg possesses the proven ability to "Think outside the Box" in identifying problems and implementing innovative solutions. Professionally an Interior Designer and currently responsibly administrating the nine decade old business heritage of Scientific and Lab Equipment started in 1919, currently headed under business acumen and fine leadership of Mr. Neeraj Garg, she has carved a niche for herself in the Socio-Business environment and firmly prepared to achieve great milestones while going into the 100th Year of OSAW in 2019.Apart from the outstanding ability to blend Creative and Administrative abilities to achieve outstanding results for clients, Manisha Garg as a person is soft hearted always willing to come up for support and contribution towards the Social Initiatives and Help for the Humanity. She is associated with several NGO's, Member of Rotary Club of Ambala and Inner Wheel Club of Ambala and recently awarded with Paul Harris Fellow Award for Appreciation and presently serving on the post of ISO in inner wheel . With taking forward the initiatives by Family Heritage School at Ambala and various other Social - CSR activities by OSAW, Ms. Manisha leads Social Angle of Business and Entrepreneurship as her responsibility towards the contribution to society.Gifted with a Creative Approach with Strong unmatched Leadership and Administrative Capabilities and her Realistic Structured Approach in Problem Solving, she indeed undoubtedly excels in handling the Branding, Marketing and Administrative Division of OSAW and taking the Inherited Legacy of Scientific and Laboratory Equipment Manufacturing Since 1919 to the next level of success, redefining the benchmarks for the entire scientific manufacturing industry.