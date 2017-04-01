News By Tag
Design 446 takes home 14 awards at the 30th Annual Sales and Marketing Awards Gala
The full-service, Manasquan, NJ-based marketing firm specializes in delivering brand experiences and creative marketing solutions across various media platforms.
Design 446 was also on the winning teams of K. Hovnanian® Homes, American Properties Realty, Inc., Pulte Homes, Sterling Properties and Mill Creek Residential for a variety of awards including: Best Logo Design (Heights at Main Street), Best Brochure (Heritage at Colonia), Best Sales Office (The Woods East Windsor and Greene 750 at Bear Tavern), Best Direct Mail Piece (Heights at Main Street), Best Signage Program (Greene 750 at Bear Tavern), Best Special Promotion (The Woods East Windsor), Best Website (Greene 750 at Bear Tavern) and two Community of the Year Awards (Tanglewood Estates and The Woods East Windsor).
"We are extremely proud of this recognition from the NJBA and we are grateful for the opportunity to produce creative marketing solutions for our clients," said Tom Villane, President of Design 446. "We were also honored to present this year's awards for Best Marketing Strategy and also have the opportunity to unveil our newest Design 446 video clip, which is available to view on the Design 446 Facebook page."
Through the years, Design 446 has specialized in marketing for some of the largest names in the home building industry. Its extensive business practices collectively offer the unique ability to produce a complete marketing program from sales office design through advertising, logo development, signage, direct mail, print collateral and e-marketing solutions. Each business practice brings an unrivaled depth of experience and level of expertise to meet each client's individual needs. "We create experiences, build brands and inspire actions," said Ann Marie Baker, Vice President of Design 446.
The firm recently celebrated its 42nd anniversary, and is looking forward to offering state-of-the-
Design 446's work has been featured in several design books and magazines through the years, and has also received a number of awards in recent years for its marketing achievements. Most recently, Design 446 received 15 awards last month at the 14th Annual FAME Awards, presented by the Shore Builders Association of Central New Jersey.
Design 446 is a full-service marketing firm based in Manasquan, NJ. The firm creates sales environments, signage and brand development, in addition to interactive presentations, digital/traditional advertising, website development, e-marketing, social media/public relations, graphic design, on-site printing, interior merchandising and installation. For more information about Design 446, visit http://www.design446.com.
