Bull Outdoor Products, Inc. Announces New Culinary Brand Executive

Industry Leading Premium Outdoor Equipment Manufacturer Hires New Executive Chef of Culinary Operations and Recipe Development

Bull Outdoor Products, Inc.

-- Bull Outdoor Products, Inc., a leader in the manufacturing of premium outdoor equipment, announced that Executive Chef Amy Aberle-Rogan has been hired as its Culinary Brand Executive and will lead culinary operations and recipe development. Chef Amy has over sixteen years of experience and has worn a variety of culinary hats including, catering chef, private chef, purchasing director, Sous Chef, and Executive Chef. After attending the California Culinary Academy in 2000, she completed her apprenticeship outside Florence, Italy in the small village of Rufina. For the next seven years Chef Amy worked in various restaurants while living in Italy. Once she moved back to the States, Amy lived and worked in San Francisco for the next six years cooking at various Italian restaurants.According to Wade Fortin, Bull's Marketing Manager and two time World Burger Champion, "Chef Amy has great passion for outdoor entertaining which is exactly what we at Bull look for in all our team members." Chef Amy will be creating recipes that will be featured on the Bull Recipe website, GrillingOutdoorRecipes.com, as well as teaching BBQ and grilling workshops. Her first recipe can be viewed here: http://www.grillingoutdoorrecipes.com/ sweet-heat-grilled- ... Chef Amy recipes will focus on several aspects of outdoor cooking including: