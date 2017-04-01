News By Tag
Bull Outdoor Products, Inc. Announces New Culinary Brand Executive
Industry Leading Premium Outdoor Equipment Manufacturer Hires New Executive Chef of Culinary Operations and Recipe Development
According to Wade Fortin, Bull's Marketing Manager and two time World Burger Champion, "Chef Amy has great passion for outdoor entertaining which is exactly what we at Bull look for in all our team members." Chef Amy will be creating recipes that will be featured on the Bull Recipe website, GrillingOutdoorRecipes.com, as well as teaching BBQ and grilling workshops. Her first recipe can be viewed here: http://www.grillingoutdoorrecipes.com/
Chef Amy recipes will focus on several aspects of outdoor cooking including:
Grilling
Wood Fired Pizza Oven Techniques
Baking in Your BBQ Grill
The Latest BBQ and Grilling Accessories
Holiday Grilling
BBQ and Grilling Outside the Box
For more information about Chef Amy or Bull Outdoor Products, Inc. please contact wade@bullbbq.com.
