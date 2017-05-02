News By Tag
* Competition
* Burger
* Bbq
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Bull Outdoor Products, Inc., Along With Culinary Fight Club, Announces the Launch of the Bull Bur
US Premium BBQ Grill Manufacturer, Bull Outdoor Products, have teamed up with the National live fire cooking competition series, Culinary Fight Club, to host an All Star grilling competition at Best in Backyards of Mahopac NY.
According to Wade Fortin, Bull's Marketing Manager, "Best in Backyard has one of the Best Bull Showrooms in the North East, and to be the best you need to cook on the best, that's why Bull will be providing each competitor with one of their premium stainless steel BBQ grills to compete with." Bull will also have the two time World Burger Champ grilling up some samples to hand out to the general public that will showcase the ability and versatility of their BBQ's. To top off this incredible event, Bull will be offering an exclusive coupon worth $300 good towards any purchase of a Bull Grill or Outdoor Kitchen at Best in Backyards during the Burger Battle weekend.
About Bull Outdoor Products, Inc. Bull Outdoor Products, Inc. is a leading innovator and manufacturer of quality branded products developed and designed for the outdoor living marketplace. Its products are sold to customers in specialty retail, hearth, hardware, appliance, building materials and the building trade throughout the US, Canada, Europe, South and Central America. Bull is committed to providing the most complete line of premium products at the best value in the industry. Specific product categories include grills, cart grills, grilling accessories, rubs, sauces, fire features, outdoor kitchens and their components. The company was founded in 1993 and is currently headquartered in Lodi, California with two other factories and dealer showrooms located in Athens, Tennessee and Rialto, California. http://www.bullbbq.com
About Best in Backyards Best in Backyards is the retail division of Eastern Jungle Gym celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Best in Backyards is New York and Connecticut's premier provider of high quality, professionally installed backyard products with six retail super stores. Best in Backyards sells only the best in outdoor products including Eastern Jungle Gym cedar swing sets, swing set hardware and accessories, Bull outdoor kitchen islands and components, BBQ grill carts, Springfree Trampolines, Jumpsport Trampolines, pergolas, pavilions, Solair Awnings, Goalsetter Basketball systems, storage sheds, garages, pool houses, rubber mulch and borders, composite decks and railings, paver patios, chicken coops, garbage sheds and more! Best in Backyards offers delivery and installation on every backyard product that we sell. Their factory-trained installation professionals are courteous, timely and committed to customer satisfaction. https://www.bestinbackyards.com/
About Culinary Fight Club Culinary Fight Club is a National Food Sport Organization. They produce live cooking competitions to highlight local Culinary Talent, ingredients and resources. Culinary Fight Club has partnered with notable brands including Reinhart Foodservice, Bull Outdoor Grills, Samuel Adams, The Mushroom Council, Big Fork Brands, Hensler Integrated Marketing, Food News Today, Social Power Hour and Smithfield. The culinary event company has created events at top venues, such as Navy Pier, Marriott, Bottled Blonde and more. Culinary Fight Club is an official qualifying event for the World Food Championships and partner for the Travel & Adventure Show's Taste of Travel Stage. For more information on upcoming events, visit Culinary Fight Club.com, like on Facebook or follow on Instagram or Twitter.
Contact
Wade Fortin
***@bullbbq.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse