Bacon Master Wins Epic Burger Battle All Stars Event

New Jersey Pitmaster beats all star line up of chefs to win the Bull Burger Battle Championship.
 
 
MAHOPAC, N.Y. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The Bull Burger Battle All Stars event held at the Best in Backyards location in the quaint bedroom community of Mahopac NY turned out to be a culinary throw down of epic proportions. Some of the most gifted chefs in the country came together to fight for Supreme Burger Glory.  As in previous years, Bull Outdoor Products Inc. is on a nationwide search to find the best burger masters to compete on thier team at the high steaks food sport event The World Food Championships.   The Bull Burger battle marked it's 5th year by teaming up with the live fire culinary cooking competition organization, the Culinary Fight Club. Celebrity Chef Isaac Toupes (Top Chef Season 13 Alumni) had the difficult task of deciding a winner, as he and his judiciary comrades ate through the entries one by one to finally decide on the masterpiece created by Doug Keiles as champion. Chef Doug, Pit Master of the Ribs With In Competition BBQ Team, dominated the field with an over the top Bacon Cheese Burger constructed with a onion-bacon jam, gorgonzola cheese, and a nice thick strip of his homemade bacon. To win he had to best a former World Bacon Champion and Chopped Grillmaster winner Chef Stephen Coe, reigning Bull Burger Battle Champion Dana Reed, and Long Island Native and Hells Kitchen Alumni Barret Beyer.  Keiles now will join Team Bull as they try for food sport glory at the November 2017 World Food Championships held at the Wharf in Orange Beach Alabama.

About Bull Outdoor Products, Inc.
Bull Outdoor Products, Inc. is a leading innovator and manufacturer of quality branded products developed and designed for the outdoor living marketplace. Its products are sold to customers in specialty retail, hearth, hardware, appliance, building materials and the building trade throughout the US, Canada, Europe, South and Central America. Bull is committed to providing the most complete line of premium products at the best value in the industry. Specific product categories include grills, cart grills, grilling accessories, rubs, sauces, fire features, outdoor kitchens and their components. The company was founded in 1993 and is currently headquartered in Lodi, California with two other factories and dealer showrooms located in Athens, Tennessee and Rialto, California. http://www.bullbbq.com

About Best in Backyards

Best in Backyards is the retail division of Eastern Jungle Gym celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Best in Backyards is New York and Connecticut's premier provider of high quality, professionally installed backyard products with six retail super stores. Best in Backyards sells only the best in outdoor products including Eastern Jungle Gym cedar swing sets, swing set hardware and accessories, Bull outdoor kitchen islands and components, BBQ grill carts, Springfree Trampolines, Jumpsport Trampolines, pergolas, pavilions, Solair Awnings, Goalsetter Basketball systems, storage sheds, garages, pool houses, rubber mulch and borders, composite decks and railings, paver patios, chicken coops, garbage sheds and more! Best in Backyards offers delivery and installation on every backyard product that we sell. Their factory-trained installation professionals are courteous, timely and committed to customer satisfaction. https://www.bestinbackyards.com/

About Culinary Fight Club

Culinary Fight Club is a National Food Sport Organization. They produce live cooking competitions to highlight local Culinary Talent, ingredients and resources. Culinary Fight Club has partnered with notable brands including Reinhart Foodservice, Bull Outdoor Grills, Samuel Adams, The Mushroom Council, Big Fork Brands, Hensler Integrated Marketing, Food News Today, Social Power Hour and Smithfield. The culinary event company has created events at top venues, such as Navy Pier, Marriott, Bottled Blonde and more. Culinary Fight Club is an official qualifying event for the World Food Championships and partner for the Travel & Adventure Show's Taste of Travel Stage. For more information on upcoming events, visitCulinary Fight Club.com (http://culinaryfightclub.com/), like onFacebook (http://facebook.com/culinaryfightclub) or follow onInstagram (http://instagram.com/culinaryfightclub) orTwitter (http://twitter.com/cheffight).

Contact
Bull Outdoor Products Inc.
***@bullbbq.com
End
Source:Bull Outdoor Products Inc.
Email:***@bullbbq.com Email Verified
Click to Share