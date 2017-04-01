 
Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321


QD Group expands with two new stores

East Anglian retail group QD Stores, is expanding with the opening of two new stores in Melton Mowbray and Raunds, Northamptonshire, bringing its store total to 45.
 
 
QD Stores has expanded its group with two new stores, including one in Raunds
QD Stores has expanded its group with two new stores, including one in Raunds
 
NORWICH, England - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Discount retailer QD Stores opened its new store in Raunds on 9th March, creating seven new jobs. Its latest 25,000 sq ft store in Melton Mowbray opened on 30th March and has created 34 new jobs.

With its head office in Norwich, the QD Group is an independent, family-owned chain of high street value retail outlets and garden centres comprising QD Stores, Cherry Lane Garden Centres, Thing-Me-Bobs and Lathams. Located across the country, there are currently 45 stores in the group.

The original concept of QD Stores' quality discounted retailing was first established back in 1985 by the company's CEO Nick Rubin's father, and current Chairman, Danny Rubins. The aim was to offer customers a wide range of constantly changing, quality products at discounted prices, which led to the stores' name QD – short for Quality Discounts. The company has achieved significant growth in the past 30 years with new store openings and the acquisition of existing retailers.

Nick Rubins, QD Stores Group CEO: "We are delighted to announce these two new store openings. We were one of the first discounters in East Anglia and despite strong national competition, our stores continue to thrive and remain a key part of local communities. The QD secret to success is that it continues to offer something different to the rest of the marketplace including fantastic value, excellent quality and spectacular new deals every day. We remain committed to continuing our growth plans and are pleased to welcome Raunds and Melton Mowbray to the QD family."

For more information on QD Stores, visit https://www.qdstores.co.uk


-ends-

Notes to editors

The QD Group is an independently-owned chain of High Street value retail outlets with stores in its geographical heartland in the East of England and Home Counties and as far as Doncaster in the north and Wrexham in the west. The QD Group comprises 24 QD Stores, 10 Cherry Lane Garden Centres, 10 Thing-Me-Bobs stores and Lathams of Potter Heigham.

QD Stores

QD's pledge to shoppers is to provide unbeatable value and extensive choice with quality products at discounted prices. Outstanding value is achieved via special low price promotions, fast moving stock and meticulous daily price checks to remain competitive. As a result, QD stores offer market-leading product lines, the latest seasonal fashions and quality branded goods, all at significantly low prices. The first QD store opened in Anglia Square, Norwich, Norfolk in September 1985.

Cherry Lane Garden Centres

Cherry Lane Garden Centres are the UK's only Value Garden Centre, with garden centres throughout East Anglia, Essex, Yorkshire, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Northants. As specialist horticultural and leisure retailers the centres offer an extensive range of plants, trees and shrubs as well as garden furniture, garden clothing and footwear, gardening accessories and a wide selection of garden sheds and garden ware. Cherry Lane Garden Centres also stock extensive ranges for the home, plus value Christmas products and great offers on toys. There are also warm and welcoming restaurants where customers can stop, relax, and pick from a wide and seasonally changing menu. The specialist Cherry Lane Aquatic and Reptile Centre at South View, Fritton, near Great Yarmouth, also stocks a large range of fish, as well as indoor and outdoor aquatic accessories.

Thing-Me-Bobs

Thing-Me-Bobs (TMB) is a small group of discount stores situated across nine market towns in the Eastern Counties.

Lathams of Potter Heigham

Lathams of Potter Heigham was established over 50 years ago and is a popular destination for both locals and visitors to the Norfolk Broads, with an ever changing discounted product range. Its renowned fishing tackle store is run by local anglers covering an extensive range of equipment.

