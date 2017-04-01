 
Cutting edge quality assurance of manufacturing products by Lawa Fasteners

Lawa has set a milestone in changing the manufacturing industry by bringing in latest technology aspect in delivering quality products at a discounted price to customers.
 
 
PUNE, India - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Manufacturing industry is the backbone for production of various merchandise   which requires intensive human labour,  machinery,  tools and various chemical processing.

Lawa group which have been a pioneer in producing efficient manufacturing products established a new company in 1991 named as Lawa Fastener to manufacture and supply fasteners nut bolts, bright bars, special forged parts, anchor bolts. Part produced by the company has vast application in two wheelers (30%), passenger vehicles(25%), farm equipment(15%), commercial vehicles (10%), wind energy(10%) etc. Every industry uses nuts and bolts to fasten various products, machines, structures on a regular basis. These  items which comes in various shapes and sizes have an increasing demand in the market and so does we are proficient in satisfying customers with our quality products. Transportation industry, electrical industry like: manufacturing of transformers, electric motors, construction activities like construction of bridges, fabrication of various steel structure etc. and other heavy, light industries, steel and wooden furniture, machine tools, agricultural machineries etc. are just a few to name which need nuts and bolts on a regular interval.

Lawa Fasteners uses unique solutions to make specialized parts of complex shapes and precision tolerance as demanded by clients. Products like Bushes, Sleeves, Spacers and other non-standard parts are produced providing secondary operations like machining, thread rolling, tapping, heat treatment & electroplating which has resulted in major cost savings for the customers besides providing them with large volume and consistent quality. Recently the company has started using renewable energy in making anchor bolts for wind turbine manufacturers with a capacity of producing 5000pcs of anchor bolts every month. Its unique technique of forging process which uses 6 & 7 station Part Former machines from Taiwan helps in both material savings & eliminating secondary operations which in turn reduces costs and large batches are made with very close tolerances and consistent quality. Looking into the heat and surface treatment side, we have in house PLC controlled Surface treatment facility delivering quality aesthetics and corrosion resistant Zinc and Zinc Alloy finish conforming to EHV / ROHS norms with superior NSST. Surface treatment conditions like Phosphating, Zinc Flake coating and other as per customers specific requirements are some of our niche services. For more details visit at http://lawafasteners.com/

Final quality checks for packaging and logistics are carried out to ensure flawless delivery of the final products to customers on time so that the process goes smooth. Our company takes pride in possessing a comprehensive Lab for testing and quality assurance alongwith Rockwell Hardness tester, UTM, Metallurgical microscope, Profile projector, PLating Thickness tester, Bench centre and other instruments enabling us inspection of all parameters related to product quality . Besides this, any desirable testing asked by customers can be easily provided can be provided by our contract labs (NABL certified). The QA team works which works for us with our customers in terms of technical documents, PPAP, tests and analysis and provides Test certificates and RM Mill TC for each supplied part with reference details to RM Heat & Mfg. Batch number that help in product traceability. Cold Forging Pune has changed the face of manufacturing sector and turned the whole process into an easy go. For more details visit at http://lawafasteners.com/cold-forging/

Media Contact
Sandeep Daga
+91 02115 254333
***@lawafasteners.com
