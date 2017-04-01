News By Tag
Cutting edge quality assurance of manufacturing products by Lawa Fasteners
Lawa has set a milestone in changing the manufacturing industry by bringing in latest technology aspect in delivering quality products at a discounted price to customers.
Lawa group which have been a pioneer in producing efficient manufacturing products established a new company in 1991 named as Lawa Fastener to manufacture and supply fasteners nut bolts, bright bars, special forged parts, anchor bolts. Part produced by the company has vast application in two wheelers (30%), passenger vehicles(25%)
Lawa Fasteners uses unique solutions to make specialized parts of complex shapes and precision tolerance as demanded by clients. Products like Bushes, Sleeves, Spacers and other non-standard parts are produced providing secondary operations like machining, thread rolling, tapping, heat treatment & electroplating which has resulted in major cost savings for the customers besides providing them with large volume and consistent quality. Recently the company has started using renewable energy in making anchor bolts for wind turbine manufacturers with a capacity of producing 5000pcs of anchor bolts every month. Its unique technique of forging process which uses 6 & 7 station Part Former machines from Taiwan helps in both material savings & eliminating secondary operations which in turn reduces costs and large batches are made with very close tolerances and consistent quality. Looking into the heat and surface treatment side, we have in house PLC controlled Surface treatment facility delivering quality aesthetics and corrosion resistant Zinc and Zinc Alloy finish conforming to EHV / ROHS norms with superior NSST. Surface treatment conditions like Phosphating, Zinc Flake coating and other as per customers specific requirements are some of our niche services. For more details visit at http://lawafasteners.com/
Final quality checks for packaging and logistics are carried out to ensure flawless delivery of the final products to customers on time so that the process goes smooth. Our company takes pride in possessing a comprehensive Lab for testing and quality assurance alongwith Rockwell Hardness tester, UTM, Metallurgical microscope, Profile projector, PLating Thickness tester, Bench centre and other instruments enabling us inspection of all parameters related to product quality . Besides this, any desirable testing asked by customers can be easily provided can be provided by our contract labs (NABL certified). The QA team works which works for us with our customers in terms of technical documents, PPAP, tests and analysis and provides Test certificates and RM Mill TC for each supplied part with reference details to RM Heat & Mfg. Batch number that help in product traceability. Cold Forging Pune has changed the face of manufacturing sector and turned the whole process into an easy go. For more details visit at http://lawafasteners.com/
