 
News By Tag
* Nut suppliers Pune
* Fasteners manufacturers Pune
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Pune
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514

Leading suppliers of all precision cold forged high tensile fasteners

Screws including bolts and studs forms a part of threaded fasteners family with specialized screws like carpenter's wood screws and the automotive cap screw, serving as building blocks for any construction industry.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Nut suppliers Pune
* Fasteners manufacturers Pune

Industry:
* Manufacturing

Location:
* Pune - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
* Products

PUNE, India - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Let's go to flashback of around 200 B.C and try to understand the origin of these fasteners. Since then, the actual metal screw which is known today was not developed until the Renaissance. Initially screws were handmade, producing unique ones. 1586 opened doors to innovation with the coming of the first screw-cutting machine by Jacques Besson, court engineer for Charles IX of France which was inspired by earlier designers and makers of scientific instruments like microscopes, clockmakers and gunsmiths led the way in screw-cutting machine design. When two English brothers named Job and William Wyatt filed a patent for the first automatic screw-cutting device, the machines could be considered for mass production cutting 10 screws per minute. The first screw factory named Abom and Jackson was opened in Rhode Island in 1810, leading to small scale innovation. Now we have thread rolling technique for machining screws which could suffice the mass production need of many industries. Machine and wood screws made of metals are two types of screws and between these, the machine screw has a constant diameter joining with nuts while the wood screw is tapered, gripping to the actual wood surface.

Main constituents of steel are carbon steel wire which can range from low to medium, but there is a possibility of mixture of inexpensive and low quality materials such as stainless steel, brass, nickel alloys, or aluminum alloy. To avoid cracking, metal quality plays a significant role. Coating of steel should be done with zinc, cadmium, nickel, or chromium for extra protection for a compatible finishing touch. Talking about the design part, lead is twice the pitch on a double thread model, and three times as much on a triple thread on a single thread of screw where the lead of the screw measures how far it is driven in for each revolution. Thread rolling method consist of these processes: cold heading, thread rolling. Creating higher quality screws than the machine-cut variety since the thread is not literally cut into the blank during the thread-rolling process, rather it is impressed into the blank, thereby leaving no scope for metal material loss, and also weakness in the metal is avoided positioning the threads more precisely.

Fasteners manufacturers in Pune  established in the year 1991, we believe in moulding our customers as our partners by serving quality products using niche technology with reasonable cost and continual performance improvement service. We specializes in producing special fasteners as per IS, DIN, UNI Standards & Spl. customer drawings and specifications and our basic manufacturing process involves COLD FORGING using the latest multi-station part former. A type of fastener is nut with a threaded hole and are almost always used in conjunction with a mating bolt to fasten multiple parts together. Joining of the two parts are done by combining their threads' friction (with slight elastic deformation), stretching of the bolt slightly, and compressing the parts to be held together. For further enquiry visit our website link http://lawafasteners.com/

Nut suppliers Pune is providing all kind of square and hexagonal nuts as well as bolt heads which has its wide application in household as well as industrial work. In automotive, engineering, and industrial applications, there is demand for nuts should be tightened to a specific torque setting, using a torque wrench. We provide nuts with special grading of strength ratings compatible with their respective bolts.For more information visit this link http://lawafasteners.com/product/nuts/

Media Contact
Sandeep Daga
02115 254333
lawa@lawafasteners.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lawafasteners.com
Tags:Nut suppliers Pune, Fasteners manufacturers Pune
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Pune - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lawa Fasteners News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share