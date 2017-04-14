News By Tag
Leading suppliers of all precision cold forged high tensile fasteners
Screws including bolts and studs forms a part of threaded fasteners family with specialized screws like carpenter's wood screws and the automotive cap screw, serving as building blocks for any construction industry.
Main constituents of steel are carbon steel wire which can range from low to medium, but there is a possibility of mixture of inexpensive and low quality materials such as stainless steel, brass, nickel alloys, or aluminum alloy. To avoid cracking, metal quality plays a significant role. Coating of steel should be done with zinc, cadmium, nickel, or chromium for extra protection for a compatible finishing touch. Talking about the design part, lead is twice the pitch on a double thread model, and three times as much on a triple thread on a single thread of screw where the lead of the screw measures how far it is driven in for each revolution. Thread rolling method consist of these processes: cold heading, thread rolling. Creating higher quality screws than the machine-cut variety since the thread is not literally cut into the blank during the thread-rolling process, rather it is impressed into the blank, thereby leaving no scope for metal material loss, and also weakness in the metal is avoided positioning the threads more precisely.
Fasteners manufacturers in Pune established in the year 1991, we believe in moulding our customers as our partners by serving quality products using niche technology with reasonable cost and continual performance improvement service. We specializes in producing special fasteners as per IS, DIN, UNI Standards & Spl. customer drawings and specifications and our basic manufacturing process involves COLD FORGING using the latest multi-station part former. A type of fastener is nut with a threaded hole and are almost always used in conjunction with a mating bolt to fasten multiple parts together. Joining of the two parts are done by combining their threads' friction (with slight elastic deformation)
Nut suppliers Pune is providing all kind of square and hexagonal nuts as well as bolt heads which has its wide application in household as well as industrial work. In automotive, engineering, and industrial applications, there is demand for nuts should be tightened to a specific torque setting, using a torque wrench. We provide nuts with special grading of strength ratings compatible with their respective bolts.
Sandeep Daga
02115 254333
lawa@lawafasteners.com
