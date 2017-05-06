News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Fasten up your daily chores maintaining a work-life balance
Extensive use of bolts can be seen across all industries of either generating or maintenance of engineering products.They being the universal industrial fasteners, their market demand are expected to increase with the development of the manufacturing
A quick dip into the market side of bolt manufacturing:
There is an alarming demand for Nuts and Bolts in the furniture making outfits, metal fabrication, motor vehicle and other automotive industrial sub-sectors, etc. with the present pace of industrial development. The bulk of demand for 'Nuts and Bolts' is met by imports apart from these being manufactured by few of the existing metal industries. Usually, tumbling machine, automatic horizontal slotting machine, automatic machine for nut trapping, automatic double-stroke cold heading machine, and some other notable accessories are some of the building blocking for making bolts with major raw materials used by this industry being steel rods and pickling chemicals which are readily available in the local market. Mechanical scraper begins the bolt fabrication process by removing the rust formation. Thereafter, to pickle wire coil pickling tanks are used. In the header machine, the mild steel rods are fed while head and stem reduction take place on trimming machine. For threading the blanks are loaded to the automatic thread rolling machine where the bolts are put inside a barrel and polished. These can also be plated for corrosion. Bolt manufacturers Pune is counted in the list of reputed Bolt Fasteners Manufacturers offering world class range to meet every requirements of the industry. You can contact us to get the range at best rates. For more details visit http://lawafasteners.com/
Deforming metal into a predetermined shape using certain tools and equipment is what we call the process of forging which can be accomplished using hot, cold, or even warm forging processes. Ultimately to arrive at the type of forging, the manufacturer will have to look at a number of criteria before choosing which type of forging is best for a particular application. Below the recrystallization point of a metal, cold forging helps in deformation of the metal and is generally preferred when the metal is already a soft metal, like aluminium. This process takes place at or near room temperature and most common metals in cold forging applications are usually standard or carbon alloy steels, impression-die forging being amongst one of the most common types of cold forging where the metal is placed into a die that is attached to an anvil. Then a descending hammer hits the metal and forces it into the die. The hammer may actually be dropped on the metal numerous times in a very rapid sequence depending on the product. There are many reasons as to why cold forging is preferred over hot forging by most manufacturers. One such reason is that cold forged hardly requires any finishing work and that step of the fabrication process is often dispensable saving money and time. Susceptibility to contamination problems is also less in this process bringing out a better overall surface finish. Cold Forging Pune gives you a flavour of all the above mentioned features leaving you in a complete state of bliss. For more details visit http://lawafasteners.com/
Media Contact
Sandeep Daga
+912115254333
***@lawafasteners.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse