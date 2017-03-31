News By Tag
Retreat is a Real Treat for B'nai Torah's Mirochnick Religious School Students in Boca Raton
The theme of the annual youth retreat of the Mirochnick Religious School at B'nai Torah Congregation in Boca Raton, Florida was "Creating Community."
Throughout the year leading up to the retreat, the K-12 religious school's administration invited local area educators and community professionals to make presentations on various relevant social topics. This was made possible through the Mark S. Bertuch Make a Difference Program. Workshops included anti-bullying, cyberbullying, and the negative use of social media.
The Middle and High School retreat was the Youth Group's culmination of the year. Special Guest Speaker and Consultant Robbie Medwed joined the student retreat at the weekend excursion at Gold Coast Camp in Lake Worth, FL. Robbie Medwed is an Atlanta-based educator, and political activist. He was the Education Director of SOJOURN (organization that supports the LGBT community) where he created and directed their educational programming and outreach, including renowned workshops and training seminars.
"The conversations that we had with Robbie were really inspiring to me and gave me some very good tips. The best part was making a lot of new friends that I will hopefully see in the near future," mentioned youth group participant, Gabe G.
"What I liked about the retreat was I learned how to really look at myself and the people around me," added another student, Gabe T.
Parents gave very positive remarks about the retreat: "Thank you for the follow- up meeting where parents were encouraged to participate and learn firsthand about what our kids are dealing with in the 21st century and the messages they are receiving and internalizing. Life is just not the same as when we were growing up!"
"Thank you for helping us open the dialogue with our kids by sharing what they were exposed to over the weekend. Robbie Medwed terrific, and I really liked his approach, and the staff is fantastic!"
About B'nai Torah:
B'nai Torah Congregation is the destination for a meaningful Jewish experience and community made relish through prayer, education, and social programming. B'nai Torah offers a variety of exceptional programs including an award-winning cultural arts series, author forum, concert series, senior adult gatherings, youth groups and more. Home to the Mirochnick Religious School, and the Taubman Early Childhood Center. Our members are the strength of our synagogue and allow us to enhance Jewish observance, knowledge and culture throughout the community. For more information, please call 561-392-8566, or go to our website at https://www.btcboca.org.
Alan H. Silverberg
***@bnai-torah.org
