Summer Shul! B'nai Torah Congregation offers much to do during summer months

Kids celebrate 4th of July at last summer's Camp Keshet

-- Even though the long lazy days of summer have arrived in South Florida, things are definitely not slowing down at B'nai Torah Congregation in Boca Raton. In fact, they're heating up with a multitude of activities and happenings for toddlers and teens and everyone in-between, as well as with the adult age groups. B'nai Torah keeps things moving and grooving this summer.•Shabbat services, the cornerstone of B'nai Torah's spiritual foundation are always open to members throughout the summer months in their beautiful main chapel.•Catch up on current affairs or learn something new at B'nai Torah's weekly Lunch & Learn Series led by Rabbi David Englander. Held every Tuesday from 12:15-1:15pm, where noted authors and teachers present intriguing lessons on a variety of interesting subject matter.•Kick up your heels and dust off those dancing shoes, or even go barefoot at B'nai Torah's Israeli Dance Class held every Monday evening at 6pm in the main lobby. Taught by experienced and trained dance instructors, learn a new style of dance or brush up on what you may already know. All ages welcome!•Join a warm and welcoming group of men and women for Minyan, held every morning, Monday through Friday from 8-9am, and evenings, Monday through Thursday from 5:30-6:30pm in B'nai Torah's newly remodeled small chapel.•Got Kids? - B'nai Torah offers a wonderful variety of events and activities for kids ages 5-16. The infamous Camp Keshet at B'nai Torah runs throughout the summer and offers activities that other camps don't, such as horseback riding, yoga, reggio-inspired arts and crafts, music and more. Plus field trips to water parks and other fun local attractions!Camp Keshet is also the only camp and Early Childhood Center in the area that offers and integrates VPK into the camp programming so that summer learning is also a summer of fun! Teens make their mark at B'nai Torah when they join the youth group led by the congregation's Youth Director, Zach Smith. With age groups including K-5, 6-8, and 9-12, activities such as Lounge Night with games, movies and snacks is a huge hit with Middle/High School groups.Whatever your interests may be, or whatever age you may be, Summer Shul will keep you cool… and active too at B'nai Torah Congregation!