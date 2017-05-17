Local Synagogue "Counting" on Donations to Bring Clean Water to Kenya

B'nai Torah Congregation, located in Boca Raton, Florida is taking the traditions of an annually recognized period in Judaic time, and applying a modern and relevant twist to help a community in need.

Rainwater Tank will provide clean drinking water for families in Kenya

-- The "Counting of the Omer," in religious terms refers to the period of time between the second night of the holiday of Passover, and the holiday of Shavuot - 49 days to be exact. Its origins come from the ancient practice of when Jews would take a measure of barley to the Temple during those 49 days as an expression of gratitude and acknowledgment of support for the work of the Temple. In other words, Omer counting is a meaningful and relevant act of Tzedakah (charity).By facilitating an effort to improve the quality of life for the people ofrural Kenya, members and clergy of B'nai Torah Congregation, throughthe charity Matayana's Hope, run by Michelle Stark, daughter of B'nai Torah members Art and Andrea Stark, water collection tanks will be provided and placed in strategic places as funds become available. At a cost of $1,500 each, these water tanks will bring clean, drinkable water into the famine and drought- ridden region of Eastern Africa by placing them under metal roofs installed to collect rainwater during the rainy season."Connecting the holiday of Passover to Shavuot constitutes liberation and fulfillment, states Rabbi David Steinhardt, Head Rabbi of B'nai Torah Congregation. "For this project, I was approached by Art Stark, whose daughter directs the project. Providing these tanks will save lives and bring hope. In a short period of time, we've already raised over ten thousand dollars, but we can do better. No one can truly be free if they are hungry - thirst and hunger enslave. Remember, we begin Passover with "let all who are hungry and all in need, come together with us. Physical hunger must be satiated before other needs can be met," Steinhardt adds. "I am so proud of "B'nai Torah - so many stepped up and made 'their counting' realized."Donations will continue to be accepted for this effort throughout the "Counting" period. Please mail your check made out to HOT (Hands on Tzedakah) to the following address:B'nai Torah Congregation • 6261 SW 18th Street, Boca Raton, FL 33433 • Attn: Rabbi David SteinhardtYour monetary gift is tax deductible, and will forever change the lives of children, mothers and families, in dire need of a very basic necessity.