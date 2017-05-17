News By Tag
* Kenya
* Water
* Donations
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Local Synagogue "Counting" on Donations to Bring Clean Water to Kenya
B'nai Torah Congregation, located in Boca Raton, Florida is taking the traditions of an annually recognized period in Judaic time, and applying a modern and relevant twist to help a community in need.
By facilitating an effort to improve the quality of life for the people of
rural Kenya, members and clergy of B'nai Torah Congregation, through
the charity Matayana's Hope, run by Michelle Stark, daughter of B'nai Torah members Art and Andrea Stark, water collection tanks will be provided and placed in strategic places as funds become available. At a cost of $1,500 each, these water tanks will bring clean, drinkable water into the famine and drought- ridden region of Eastern Africa by placing them under metal roofs installed to collect rainwater during the rainy season.
"Connecting the holiday of Passover to Shavuot constitutes liberation and fulfillment, states Rabbi David Steinhardt, Head Rabbi of B'nai Torah Congregation. "For this project, I was approached by Art Stark, whose daughter directs the project. Providing these tanks will save lives and bring hope. In a short period of time, we've already raised over ten thousand dollars, but we can do better. No one can truly be free if they are hungry - thirst and hunger enslave. Remember, we begin Passover with "let all who are hungry and all in need, come together with us. Physical hunger must be satiated before other needs can be met," Steinhardt adds. "I am so proud of "B'nai Torah - so many stepped up and made 'their counting' realized."
Donations will continue to be accepted for this effort throughout the "Counting" period. Please mail your check made out to HOT (Hands on Tzedakah) to the following address:
B'nai Torah Congregation • 6261 SW 18th Street, Boca Raton, FL 33433 • Attn: Rabbi David Steinhardt
Your monetary gift is tax deductible, and will forever change the lives of children, mothers and families, in dire need of a very basic necessity.
Contact
B'nai Torah Congregation
***@bnai-torah.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse