"Summer VPK is A-OK at B'nai Torah Congregation!"

The Early Childhood Center at B'nai Torah Congregation in Boca Raton will put a sunny spin on summer school by offering VPK (Voluntary PreK) alongside their annual Camp Keshet - Summer Camp Program.

Campers and VPK kids celebrate July 4 last summer at Camp Keshet

Contact

B'nai Torah Congregation

***@bnai-torah.org B'nai Torah Congregation

End

-- The NAYCE accredited Ruth and Edward Taubman Early Childhood Center located at B'nai Torah is not just the only VPK program in Palm Beach County offered during the summer, it's also cleverly integrated into the congregation's super popular summer camp program.Voluntary Prekindergarten or VPK gives children a jump start by preparing them for school and enhancing their pre-reading, pre-math, language and social skills. By developing the skills children need to become strong readers and students at an early age, children are more likely to be successful in school. But what kid wants to go to school during the summer? The ECC at B'nai Torah figured out how to make summer time learning into summertime fun by offering some of the same activities their campers are enjoying.The approximately 72 students enrolled in the ECC's VPK summer program will experience an interactive Mobile Planetarium, the only on-site STEM and Coding Center in Palm Beach County, a petting zoo, fun-filled olympic-style outdoor activities, and the latest style in learning - the progressive Reggio Emilia Art Program. "Each year we open our doors to all children, not just those whose families are members of our congregation,"mpentions Nancy Goldstein, Director of the Ruth and Edward Taubman Early Childhood Center. " The key to a successful summer VPK program is to not only offer the highest caliber of learning, but to also ensure children have the fun summer they need and deserve," Nancy adds."Something else that speaks volumes about our summer camp and VPK program is the fact that those who graduated from our ECC and/or attended our summer camp program are now returning more and more as teachers, CIT's, and senior and junior counselors. The have come full circle by coming back to the place that resonated with them in a positive way as children." Some of the Summer Camp activities offered at our ECC that make us unique include weekly horseback riding with a "Giddy-up Shabbat," off-site visits to a water park and swimming, juggling class, music, dancing and more.