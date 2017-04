Demand-Driven Manufacturing Aligns People and Processes to Production Flow

-- Evidence from existing Demand-Driven Manufacturing (DDM) environments supports the evolution to this customer, and order-centric method of manufacturing. Results are based on technology that synchronizes manufacturing operations and the extended supply chain to drive optimal production flow. Manufacturers adopting this method and technology experience double-digit improvements in many areas, including lower operating expense, greater inventory control, and increased capacity.Modern Demand-Driven Manufacturers align their people, processes, materials, machines, and data to drive end-to-end production flow. Proven results include:Lower operating expenses –Demand-Driven Manufacturers gain greater visibility across their operations and extended supply chain, allowing them to curtail waste, lower WIP and align around flow—creating more business value in the form of profitability and reduced expenses.Greater inventory control – customer orders mandate inventory consumption—advanced demand-driven software systems spark replenishment only when needed to meet demand.Workforce and processes aligned around flow – when manufacturing planning, scheduling and execution are synchronized with demand, everyone is aligned to address constraints, enhance flow and increase capacity.Synchrono will sponsor and exhibit at the upcoming IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Conference & Expo from May 8-10 in Cleveland, OH. Synchrono will be at booth 424.About SynchronoSynchrono ( www.synchrono.com ) demand-driven manufacturing software synchronizes complex manufacturing environments in real-time, to drive business results. For almost twenty years, Synchrono systems have helped discrete manufacturers, engineer-to-order manufacturers, and others manage constraints, improve flow and drive on-time production.When integrated under the Synchrono Demand-Driven Manufacturing Platform, lean and demand-driven initiatives achieve new levels of excellence, transforming businesses by synchronizing people, processes, machines, materials, and data to drive production flow from order inception to delivery.The award winning Synchrono Demand-Driven Manufacturing Platform offers five system components, including a planning, scheduling, and production management system and ekanban software for real-time inventory replenishment and supply chain collaboration. The Synchrono Platform has a unique a data collection, historian, and automated workflow engine along with an application that generates automatic alerts, escalation and action plans to minimize disruptions. Perhaps most importantly, this technology platform also includes a real-time visual factory information system. Everyone at every level of a manufacturing organization has access to one version of the truth with a dynamic view of what is happening at every stage of the manufacturing process; from order inception through production and delivery.Synchrono systems allow for the simultaneous exchange of data across systems and resources, the ability to respond to constraints and changes in demand as they occur, and to predict, pre-empt, and prioritize issues. The Platform components may be implemented independently or collectively to enable the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), providing an unprecedented foundation for communication, collaboration, and continuous improvement.Synchrono delivers a competitive edge. Follow the Demand-Driven Matters blog at www.synchrono.com/ blog and follow Synchrono on Twitter at @Synchrono_News.