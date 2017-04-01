Manufacturing Executives Turn to Ignacio Isusi to Manage Fast Growing Hispanic Workforce

-- Ignacio Isusi, Ontological Executive Coach, discussed the need for effective communication in automation with a growing Hispanic workforce in the recent issue of Automation.com magazine. The article is titled, "Hispanic Workforce Growth in Automation Requires New Communication Leadership."Isusi works with industrial leaders to capture the communication needed to honestly acknowledge while the nature of the jobs may change due to automation, it can and must be shared in a way that empowers the workforce.Isusi shared that with an ever-increasing number of Spanish-speaking workers the imperative to share in a multi-cultural environment often exacerbates the fear and isolation associated with automation advancement."Advancements in technology are often met with resistance, especially when the workforce fears displacement. The rise of automation is often associated with the threat that companies will outsource labor to machines. It is up to executive leadership in the C-Suite to ensure that the employees feel valued, respected, and perceive their critical role to the future success of the company," explained Isusi.Automation.com is the leading online publisher of automation-related content. The publication helps readers automate their factories and processes, solve problems, and improve production efficiencies by providing the most current industry news, information, and resources.About Ignacio Isusi Multi-Cultural Executive Coaching:Ignacio Isusi is an expert in managing the world-class success of C-level business executives as well as leaders working to increase employee engagement. An Ontological Business Coach (certified by Newfield Consulting), and Director of Active Techniques and Psychodrama (by The International Institute of Human Relations Dean and Doreen Elefthery), Isusi holds a law degree from the University of Deusto, an MBA in Business Administration and Management from ESDEN Business School and a Master's Degree in Multimedia Journalism from the University of the Basque Country (UPV-EHU) and El Correo.After a professional career spanning more than 20 years as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, business investor, and author, Isusi now channels his energy and experience to helping great leaders become even greater. The core philosophy of his work is to accompany maximum competence in learning processes, skills, and competencies, so that any person or organization is left powerful to achieve maximum personal and professional quality life.Isusi has earned a reputation for providing coaching to C-level executives, those leaders at the highest corporate and organizational levels. Isusi's coaching is grounded in solid leadership development principles, yet very practical and results-oriented. Isusi coaching strategies are applied immediately for behavioral change or strategic implementation. Clients are left with an immediate application and use for the principles after working with Isusi.Isusi utilizes coaching models that executives can use with others as they lead and coach their teams to sustained performance. Not only do they experience enhanced performance and apply new behaviors and competencies for themselves, but they also gain the insight, understanding and competencies to use with their direct reports and executive teams. When coaching is leveraged in this way, the executive increases the value of coaching by multiples because it has direct application to others. Follow Isusi on Twitter @IgnacioIsusi