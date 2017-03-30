News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
HAGA Teams Up With DIY Idea Center for a Survival Seeds Vault Giveaway
Home and Garden America is giving away a Complete Survival Seeds Vault this April, which will be hosted by DIY Idea Center.
"This giveaway is our little gift to our amazing customers and followers on our social media accounts. We are so touched by the massive support they've been giving us since day one, so we're giving away our survival seeds vault to express our sincere gratitude," said a company spokesperson.
To guarantee the success of this giveaway, HAGA has decided to collaborate with DIY Idea Center—a DIY website known for its high traffic and user engagement.
"We needed a reliable website to host our contest, and collaborating with DIY Idea Center is one of the best decisions we've ever made. They are amazing at managing our entries and getting more people to join. It's only been a couple of days but we're getting hundreds of entries already. We're very pleased with the results so far," the spokesperson stated.
Home and Garden America's Survival Seeds Vault Giveaway officially began on April 3, 2017 and will last until April 16, 2017 at 11:59 PM, Eastern Time. The contest is open to anyone residing in the continental United States, age 13 and above. Participants can enter once daily and are encouraged to return often in order to increase their chances of winning.
"If you're looking for the best heirloom seeds to use for gardening or survival purposes, then you should definitely join our April giveaway. Who knows, you might just win our survival seeds vault for free. Enter now and invite your friends as well!" The HAGA spokesperson suggested.
Interested participants can enter the giveaway at http://diyideacenter.com/
About Home and Garden America
Home and Garden America is the gardening division of the Charles C Harmon Co LLC. The company offers heirloom non-gmo seeds that are highly recommended by master gardeners and survival experts.
Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse